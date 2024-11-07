Politics
Dominated by foreign capital, investments reached IDR 1,261 T
The investment MADE from January to September 2024 reached IDR 1,261.43 trillion. This represents an increase of 19.78% compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the total absorption of Indonesia's labor force between January and September 2024 was 1,875,214 people. “The amount of investments made reached 76.45 percent of this year's investment target of IDR 1.65 trillion,” said Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Rosan Perkasa Roeslani during the press conference “Investment achievements in the third quarter of 2017”. 2024' at the Office of the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, Jakarta, Tuesday (15/10).
This investment realization was dominated by foreign investments (PMA) which amounted to IDR 654.40 trillion or equivalent to 51.88% of the total investment realization until September 2024. Meanwhile, investments from domestic investments (PMDN) amounted to IDR 607.03 trillion or 48.12% of the total investment.
Rosan explained that Singapore PMA dominates capital injections into Indonesia from January to September 2024 with a value of 14.35 billion US dollars, or approximately IDR 223.6 trillion (exchange rate of IDR 15,585). This was followed by Hong Kong's investments worth $6.06 billion or Rp.94.4 trillion. The third position came from China, which disbursed capital of $5.78 billion, equivalent to IDR 90 trillion.
Fourth comes from the United States with a value of $2.82 billion or the equivalent of IDR 43.9 trillion and the fifth position comes from Malaysia with an investment reaching $2.72 billion or the equivalent of IDR 42.3 trillion. “Singapore’s investments over the past 10 years have indeed been the largest in Indonesia,” Rosan explained.
The top five sub-sectors of PMA are basic metallurgical industry, metal products, non-machinery and equipment products, with an investment contribution of 10.18 billion US dollars. Then followed by the transport, warehouse and telecommunications sub-sector with an investment value of US$3.97 billion, next comes the mining sub-sector which contributes US$3.86 billion. The chemical and pharmaceutical industry sub-sector contributed an investment of 3.22 billion US dollars and that of the paper and printing industry worth 2.65 billion US dollars.
In terms of investment distribution, outside Java still dominates with a share of 50.34% or IDR 635 trillion and in Java IDR 626.43 trillion or the equivalent of 49.66% of the total investment realization “The investment distribution outside Java is higher than in Java. , said Rosan.
For the third quarter of 2024, Rosan explained that the investment realization amounted to IDR 431.48 trillion, an increase of 15.24 percent compared to the same period of 2023. This realization represented 26.15 percent of the The total target in 2024. Labor absorption during the quarter This represents 650,172 people and 1,225,042 people during the first half of 2024.
Foreign capital still dominates investment realizations in the third quarter of this year with a value of IDR 232.65 trillion, equivalent to 53.92 percent of the total investment realization in this quarter.
Meanwhile, PMDN during this period reached IDR 198.83 trillion, or approximately 46.08 percent. “On an annual basis, PMA in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 18.55% year after year (yoy),” explained the Minister of Investment.
Singapore is the country that injected the most capital into Indonesia in the third quarter of 2024 with an investment of $5.5 billion, followed by Hong Kong with $2.24 billion, followed by China with $1.86 billion. dollars, then Malaysia is in fourth position. . with an investment of $990 million, and FDI from the United States amounting to $840 million.
Nationally, investments outside Java contributed IDR 218.78 trillion, equivalent to 50.70% of the total investment realization in the third quarter of 2024. This amount is higher than the investment in Java which was worth IDR 212.70 in the third quarter of 2024, equivalent to 49.30% of the total investment realization.
achievement for 10 years
Minister Rosan also explained that during the 10 years of President Joko Widodo's presidency, investment realization reached IDR 9,117.4 trillion from Quarter IV-2014 to Quarter III-2024. Then, labor absorption reached 13,836,775 people in the past decade.
If detailed, the investment realization during Jokowi's first period was IDR 3,294.3 trillion from the fourth quarter of 2014 to the third quarter of 2019. Then, during the second period of his term, Jokowi managed to attracting investments of IDR 5,823.1 trillion. “If we look at this, the total investment income made by Jokowi over 10 years is IDR 9,117.4 trillion. “This is a good result,” said Minister Rosan.
From the data presented by Minister Rosan, it can be seen that during the first period of Jokowi's term, the average additional investment was around IDR 100 trillion each year. This number increased during Jokowi's second term, an addition of around IDR 200 trillion each year from 2020 to 2024.
In 2020, the investment realization reached IDR 826.3 trillion, an increase compared to the 2019 realization which amounted to IDR 809.6 trillion. In 2022, the total inward investment in Indonesia will amount to IDR 1,207.2 trillion, this figure is increasing compared to 2021 which was IDR 901 trillion. In 2023, the realization of inbound investments will reach IDR 1,418 trillion and by the end of this year, the investment realization target is set at IDR 1,650 trillion.
“When I talk to domestic and foreign investors, they see very good economic and political stability, so investors' confidence in investing their capital in Indonesia is increasing,” he said.
This additional investment is also in line with the increasing labor absorption in the country. “And this year, labor absorption reached 1,875,214 until September 2024. I am optimistic that by the end of this year, this figure will continue to increase,” Rosan concluded. (S-1)
