Xi Jinping warns Trump, US would 'lose in a confrontation' with China as new trade war looms

President Xi Jinping called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his election victory and warned that the United States would “win from cooperation and lose from confrontation” with China.

The message comes as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) must brace for deeper tensions as Trump vows to bring back the trade war of his last presidency with widespread tariffs.

“Xi Jinping noted that history tells us that the two countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. A China-US relationship characterized by stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries “, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. of the conversation.

“We hope that the two sides, through mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, will strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle their differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and find the right path for China and the United States. get along in the new era for the benefit of both countries and the world.”

This week, Republicans took control of the Senate and have a favorable outlook in the undecided race for power in the House. With both houses of Congress and the presidency, little would stand in the way of a tough sanctions regime for Trump.

In recent years, relations between the United States and China have not only deteriorated on the trade level. China threatens US allies like the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan in the South China Sea. They were accused of sending Chinese nationals to spy on U.S. military bases and sending what was believed to be a surveillance balloon across the United States.

While Trump ushered in an era of strong trade competition and increased support for Taiwan, President Biden has not necessarily warmed relations.

Trump raised tariffs by at least 10% during his first term on goods worth more than $300 billion. Biden has not lifted these tariffs.

That was in addition to export controls on a variety of products that began under Trump and strengthened under Biden.

During his election campaign this year, Trump proposed a 10 percent tariff on all U.S. imports and 60 percent on goods made in China.

If Trump succeeds in raising tariffs to 60%, it could reduce Chinese exports by $200 billion and cause GDP to drop by one percentage point, said Zhu Baoliang, the agency's former chief economist. of Chinese economic planning, during a Citigroup conference.

Last year, China exported about $500 billion worth of goods to the United States, or about 15 percent of its total exports.

Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong fell on Wednesday as it became clear that Trump would win the election.

Chinese exports rose 12.7% year-on-year, reaching their highest level in 27 months in October, in anticipation of a possible Trump victory, as Chinese sellers likely rushed to sell products that could be hit by tariffs next year.

Beijing is expected to unveil a bold stimulus plan on Friday to help its ailing economy, amid sluggish consumer spending and deflation.

The United States and Europe recently increased tariffs on electric vehicles, dimming the trade outlook for a market that China has long dominated.

China has taken key steps to support its markets and has an arsenal to respond to U.S. tariffs that could include imposing duties on U.S. agricultural imports, controlling exports of minerals critical to U.S. defense and targeting American companies with interests in China.