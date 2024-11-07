Bahlil announces the complete composition of the Golkar leadership without Jokowi's name, there are two representatives from South Kalimantan





JAKARTA, Kalimantanpost.com – General Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP Bahlil Lahadalia at the Golkar Party DPP Office in Jakarta on Thursday announced the full composition of the Golkar Party DPP leadership for the period 2024-2029, numbering around 150 people and without the name of the 7th president Joko Widodo. In the complete list read one by one by Bahlil in front of journalists, there was no name of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “Until today we convey that the name of the 7th President, Joko Widodo, is not in the leadership, nor in the honorary council, the advisory council or in the structure, including the vice president of Mas” , said Bahlil. On the same occasion, he admitted that he had heard the question of Jokowi joining Golkar from journalists. He said the issue was circulating ahead of the Golkar Party (Munas) National Conference in August 2024. At that time, the Golkar National Conference selected and appointed Bahlil Lahadalia as general chairman of the Golkar Party for the period 2024-2029, replacing his predecessor who resigned from the position, Airlangga Hartarto. Bahlil continued that the Golkar Party in principle opens its doors as wide as possible to the best sons and daughters of the nation to join the party. Golkar is inclusive, it does not recognize ethnicity, religion or origin. “As long as he is an Indonesian citizen who meets the requirements, he will be happy to become a Golkar cadre,” Bahlil said. In the direction announced by Bahlil, we find two names of representatives of South Kalimantan, namely the Inspector General of Police. (retired) Rikwanto who served as head of the election winning division for East, South and North Kalimantan regions. Apart from this, Chairman of KONI South Kalimantan and member of DPR RI, Bambang Heri Purnama serves as Secretary of Regional Election Victories for East, South and North Kalimantan. Here is the management structure of the Golkar Party DPP for the period 2024-2029: General President: Bahlil Lahadalia; General Vice President for Party Affairs: Kahar Muzakir; General Vice President in charge of interinstitutional relations: Bambang Soesatyo; General Vice President for Public Policy Function 1: Adies Kadir; General Vice President in charge of electoral gains for the Sumatra region: Ahmad Doli Kurnia; Deputy General Chairman for Election Gains for Java and Kalimantan Region: Wihaji; General Vice President for Electoral Duties 1: Ace Hasan Syadzily; Deputy General President for political function 2: Idrus Marham; General Vice President in charge of electoral functions 2: Meuty Hafid; General Vice President for Electoral Gains for Eastern Indonesia Region: Emanuel Melkades Laka Lena; Party Head of the organization: Yahya Zaini; Responsible for Framework and Memberships: Zulfikar Ass Sadikin; Head of Ideology Strengthening and Creative Work Division: Panggah Susanto; Interagency Relations Responsible for relations with mass organizations: Fahd A Rafiq; Head of External Institutional Relations: Kholis Malik; Winning the Sumatran regional elections Head of the election winning division for North Sumatra: Ilham Pangestu; Head of the election winning division for South Sumatra: Yudha Nofanza Utama; Victory in the Java-Kalimantan regional elections Head of the winning division of the West Java elections: Puteri Komarudin; Head of the winning division of the Central Java elections: Singgih Januratmoko; Head of East Java Election Winning Division: Ali Mufthi; Head of the election winning division for the West and Central Kalimantan region: Mukhtarudin; Head of Election Winning Division for East, South and North Kalimantan Regions: Inspector General of Police. (Retired) Rikwanto; Eastern Indonesia Regional Election Victory Head of the winning division of the Sulawesi regional elections: Muhidin; Head of the winning area of ​​the Bali regional elections, Nusa Tenggara: Gede Sumarjaya Linggih; Head of the election winning division for the Moluccas region, Papua: Mohamad Uswanas Electoral function 1 Head of Religious and Spiritual Affairs: Nusron Wahid; Head of social services: Sabik Rachman; Head of Entrepreneurship: Solihin Kalla; Responsible for employment and professional affairs: Laode Syaiful Akbar; Responsible for the development of cooperatives and MSMEs: Mustafa Radja; Responsible for the development of the creative economy: Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo; Leader of Farmers and Fishermen: David Pajung; Women Empowerment Officer: Hetifah; Electoral function 2 Responsible for Education and Health: Tubagus Iman Ariyadi; Head of Environmental Affairs: Dyah Roro Esty; Responsible for Tourism, Arts and Culture: Handoko; Media and Outreach Manager: Nurul Arifin; Head of Youth Affairs: Said Al Idrus; Head of Economic Policy, Muhammad Misbakhun Head of Legal Policy and Human Rights, Christiani Aryani Head of Infrastructure and Energy Policy, Dosmar Banjarnahor Head of Trade Policy, Lamhot Sinaga Head of Defense Policy, Mochamad Syafei Kasno Head of Political Policy and Internal Government, Ridwan Kamil Head of Foreign Policy and International Relations, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin Andi Sinulingga, Head of People's Social Protection Policy Head of Population Policy and Human Resources, Aziz Samuelal Head of Land Policy and Agrarian Reform, Airin Rachmi Diani Head of Industrial Policy, Ilham Permanenta; Secretary General Secretary General, Muhammad Sarmuji Deputy Secretary General of the Party, Judge Komarudin Deputy Secretary General for Sumatra Election Victories, Riyono Asnan Deputy Secretary General for Java Kalimantan Election Victory, Dwi Priyo Atmojo Deputy Secretary General for Election Victories in Eastern Indonesia, Umar Lessy Deputy Secretary General for Electoral Functions 1, Veno Tetelepta Deputy Secretary General for Public Policy Function 1, Ratu Dian Hatifah Deputy Secretary General for Electoral Functions 2, Daniel Muttaqien Deputy Secretary General for Interinstitutional Relations, Dewi Yulistiana Deputy Secretary General for Public Policy Function 2, Mr Shoim Haris; Deputy Secretary General, Socialist Hidayat Hasibuan General Treasurer General Treasurer, Sari Yuliati Deputy General Treasurer, Doni Akbar Deputy General Treasurer, Gavriel Putranto Novanto Deputy Treasurer General, Ernawati Tahang Deputy General Treasurer, Raymond C Syauta Deputy General Treasurer, Ravindra Airlangga Deputy General Treasurer, Akbar Buchari Deputy Treasurer General, Ahmad Mus Field Secretary Secretary for Organizational Affairs, Derek Loupatty Secretary for Executive Development and Memberships, Tardjo Ragil Secretary for Relations with Mass Organizations, Siti Marhamah Secretary for Media and Opinion Gathering, Dara Adinda Kesuma Nasution Secretary for Culture of Ideology and National Insight, Helmi Jen Secretary for Election Victories for North Sumatra, Karmila Sari Secretary for Election Victories for South Sumatra: Sekarwati; Secretary for Election Gains for West Java: Iswara; Secretary for Election Gains for Central Java: Ferry Wawan Cahyono; East Java Election Victory Secretary: Ahmad Labib; Secretary for Regional Election Victories for West and Central Kalimantan: Adrianus Asia Sidot; Secretary for Regional Election Victories for East, South and North Kalimantan: Bambang Heri Purnama; Secretary for Regional Election Victories for Sulawesi: Haris Andi Surahman. (Ant/KPO-3)

