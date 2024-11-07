British lobbyists accused of greenwashing in Azerbaijan before climate COP





Repression of human rights Azerbaijan was accused of having intensified its crackdown on human rights and media freedom since the country hosted the world's largest climate conference. Last July, Gubad Ibadoghlupolitical scientist at the London School of Economics, was arrested while visiting his family in Azerbaijan. Ibadoghlu had been a vocal critic of the Aliyev regime. The main objective of the regime is to eliminate those who oppose it. They saw my father as a threat, as a threat to their money, as a threat to their power. That was enough for them to decide they had to find a way to stop them, his son Ibad, 24, told Democracy for Sale during a video call from Sweden, where he lives with his sister and mother. » Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International. Azerbaijan is hosting an international conference on climate justice while actively undermining key pillars of climate activism by suppressing all forms of critical expression and protest and dismantling local civil society. Earlier this year, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said owning oil and gas deposits was not our fault. Iit's a gift from God. Speaking at an event on climate diplomacy in Berlin, Aliyev said that as the leader of a country rich in fossil fuels, we will of course defend the right of these countries to continue their investments and production because that the world needs it. World leaders, ministers and negotiators meet at the COP to negotiate and approve plans to jointly combat climate change and its impacts. Despite hosting the environmental summit, Azerbaijan plans to increase oil and gas production over the next decade, according to a report by a German NGO. The country, which derives 60% of its revenue from oil and gas, has also massively increased its gas exports to Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lobbying links Founded in 2011 by a former aide to President Bill Clinton and based in New York, Teneo quickly became one of the largest lobbying firms in the West. Much of Teneos' growth has come from acquiring smaller lobbying firms, including Tulchan Communications, created by former Conservative Party chairman Andrew Feldman. Baron Feldman continues to serve as a lobbyist for Teneo, leading the company's communications strategy and activities in the UK, where his clients include Thames Water, Severn Trent and McDonalds. Shortly after the general election, the company also sought to strengthen its links with the Labor government by appointing former Labor minister Ben Bradshaw as senior advisor Although US documents do not mention Bradshaw as one of the people working on Azerbaijan's COP contract, when he was hired by Teneo, the company's UK managing director, Nick Claydon, said: Knowledge Ben's depth and experience in understanding the priorities and approach of the new labor administration will bring enormous benefits to Teneos customers around the world. Teneos' senior UK managing director is Patrick Loughlan, one of Tony Blair's former special advisers at Downing Street and Labour's former director of policy and head of research. The company's chief executive, Robert Fuller, also spent six weeks volunteer to help labor during the recent election campaign. Teneo and the Azerbaijani government declined to comment. (This article was originally published on the website www.democracyforsale.com on November 3. Additional reporting by Peter Geoghegan.)

