Bahlil rejects news that Jokowi will become a Golkar cadre

General Chairman of the Golkar Party Bahlil Lahadalia denied reports that the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would be announced as a cadre of the Golkar Party on Thursday (07/11/2024) this afternoon. Photo/Screenshot

JAKARTA – President – President Golkar Festival Bahlil Lahadalia denies reports that 7th President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) will be announced as a party cadre with the banyan tree logo on Thursday (07/11/2024) this afternoon. Bahlil said Jokowi's name did not appear on the Golkar leadership. “Pak Jokowi, father of the nation, stands above all parties, above all society. So, to this day, I assure my friends that the problem (Jokowi joining Golkar) is not not true,” Bahlil said at the Sentul International Convention Center, Thursday (7/11/2024). The news that Jokowi would be announced as a Golkar cadre gained strength when Jokowi posted an article online about his return to Jakarta after two weeks in Solo. Regarding this, Bahlil, who is also Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, admitted that he did not know Jokowi's agenda. “Until today I have not received the schedule and I have not confirmed anything,” he said. Bahlil did not deny that he would announce the names of the full leadership of the Golkar Party this afternoon. However, he said Jokowi's name was not on the leadership. “What I know is that there is no (Jokowi's name on the Golkar board) and in a moment I will announce it officially,” Bahlil said. (zik)

