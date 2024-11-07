What did Prime Minister Modi and Donald Trump discuss during their call after the US election results? All the details here





India has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with the United States after Donald Trump returns to the White House. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the India-US relationship as very special and multifaceted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to President-elect Trump soon after his election victory, sending him a congratulatory message on social media platform 'X' and following it up with a phone call to convey his best wishes.

India celebrates this expression of the people's mandate in the United States, Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said Prime Minister Modi conveyed India's willingness to work very closely with the new administration, focusing on promoting the goals of “global peace, stability and prosperity”. Jaiswal said India looks forward to strengthening its partnership with the United States, highlighting joint efforts for the benefit of their people.

Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, highlighting India's commitment to deepening its partnership with the United States. In a message shared on social media platform 'X', Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism about working closely with Trump to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two democracies.

Later in the day, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Trump, describing it as a great conversation with his friend, President @realDonaldTrump. The Prime Minister highlighted his desire to renew collaboration between critical sectors, including technology, defence, energy and space. Looking forward to working closely together again, Modi wrote, emphasizing the breadth of their joint agenda.

Donald Trump elected 47th president of the United States in historic return Donald Trump won the United States presidential election, securing a historic return to the White House after losing his re-election bid in 2020. Trump surpassed the crucial threshold of 270 electoral college votes when he won Wisconsin , thus cementing his victory in a tight context. contested race.

Trump's victory marks a rare political comeback; he becomes only the second American president to serve non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland. At 78, Trump also becomes the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, surpassing his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, who was 77 at the time of his election.

Victory Speech in Florida Early Wednesday morning, Trump declared victory in Florida alongside his family and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance. “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said at his election headquarters in Florida. “And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and for your future. Every day, I will fight for you with every breath of my body.”

