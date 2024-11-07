Kamala Harris gives in to Donald Trump but urges her supporters to never give up





Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday, telling her supporters they should never give up fighting for the issues she campaigned on, including the rule of law and democracy.

Speaking from Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, D.C., a day after losing her White House bid overwhelmingly to Donald Trump, Harris said she called the Republican president-elect to congratulate him .

But in remarks clearly aimed at her former opponent, who never conceded defeat in the 2020 election, Harris told the crowd that we must accept the results of this election and that she would work to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. power.

At the end of a campaign in which she repeatedly accused her opponent of threatening democracy, Harris acknowledged that many believed the country was entering a dark period, adding: In our nation, we owe loyalty not not to a president or a party, but to the state constitution. the United States.

Trump's campaign took a more conciliatory tone, saying both candidates agreed on the importance of unifying the country. Trump noticed Harris' strength, professionalism and tenacity throughout the campaign, his spokesperson said.

Harris told supporters Wednesday that she remains proud of her campaign efforts, adding: While I acknowledge this election, I do not acknowledge the fight that fueled this campaign.

President Joe Biden praised Harris as a public servant full of integrity, courage and character and said she would continue the fight with determination, determination and joy.

The vice president had initially planned to address a large crowd of supporters at the historically black college after voting closed Tuesday evening. But she didn't show up to her own election night after the results clearly showed she was on track to lose to her Republican rival.

Trump was declared the winner early Wednesday morning after sweeping seven battlegrounds in the industrial Midwest, Western Sun Belt and South, pushing him past the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But as of Wednesday, he also remained on track to win the popular vote, something no Republican has done in two decades.

America has given us a powerful and unprecedented mandate, Trump said in his victory speech in the early hours of Wednesday morning, predicting a golden age for the United States under his leadership.

Harris was far from the only Democrat to suffer defeat at the polls Tuesday. The Democratic Party will cede control of the US Senate after Republicans managed to flip three seats in West Virginia, Ohio and Montana.

Control of the House of Representatives is still in play, with dozens of races yet to be called, but Republicans remain optimistic about their chances of retaining the lower house of Congress.

That would give Trump's party a unified government, with control of the White House, Senate and House, and wide latitude to pass the president-elect's legislative agenda, especially since his mantle has helped ensure the victory of many Republican candidates for Congress.

The White House said Biden, who defeated Trump four years ago but abandoned his own re-election bid over the summer, also called the president-elect on Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to a meeting at the White House. Biden is expected to deliver his own address to the nation on Thursday.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said the Republican greatly appreciated the call and looked forward to the meeting to ensure a smooth transition between administrations.

