At the fifth summit of the European Political Community in Budapest on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called on European states to step up their efforts against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Glen movement, and called for “cooperation concrete” in the Ankara file. fight against these groups, the Birgn news site reported.

Erdoan's call underscores Ankara's long-standing frustration with what it sees as inadequate European measures against organizations it views as a terrorist threat. The PKK, which has led an insurgency in Türkiye since the 1980s, is recognized as a terrorist organization by the EU and the United States. Turkey says European countries have failed to take adequate measures to curb PKK activities within their borders.

Similarly, the Erdoan government has urged European countries to take action against the Glen movement, a faith-based group inspired by the late Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016. Glen movement denies any involvement in the coup or any terrorist activity and, despite requests from Turkey, many European countries are reluctant to extradite people linked to the movement due to concerns about fair trials and human rights.

Critics argue that Erdoan's calls for action against these groups are part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent and consolidate power. They point to the extensive purges carried out by the Turkish government following the attempted coup, which led to the dismissal or arrest of tens of thousands of people, including journalists, academics and civil servants, often on fragile foundations.

Additionally, human rights organizations have sounded the alarm over the erosion of judicial independence and the rule of law in Türkiye. This suggests that Ankara's requests for cooperation may be motivated by domestic political considerations rather than genuine security concerns.