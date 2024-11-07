AIS improves core network resilience and efficiency to achieve zero service interruption





Dubai, United Arab Emirates (ANTARA/PRNewswire) – On September 11, 2024, the 9th 5G Core Network Summit, organized by Informa Tech in Dubai, brought together global industry leaders and technical experts to discuss cutting-edge topics such as 5G SA, voice, telecommunications cloud, standalone networks and 5.5G core networks. Noppadon Poungsri, Head of Core Grid Planning and Operations at AIS Thailand, delivered a keynote speech titled “Building a High Resilience, High Efficiency Core Grid” and shared AIS strategies to improve the reliability and efficiency of the core network in a media interview with Informa. As the largest mobile communications operator in Thailand, AIS is building the best 5G network and providing a wide range of services, including mobile broadband, home fixed network, business network and digital services. With a superior 5G network covering more than 95% of the population, the number of 5G subscribers has increased to 10.6 million. Noppadon pointed out that the evolution of cloud-native technologies has increased the complexity of core networks, making them more prone to reliability and efficiency issues. To address these challenges, AIS continues to invest in network resilience and proposes a network resilience strategy to achieve the strategic goal of zero service outages in three years. Currently, AIS' network resilience strategy is focused on three key areas: risk prevention, network visualization and service recovery. In terms of risk prevention, AIS has implemented the MDAF signaling storm prevention and control solution. This solution enables routine and automated simulations of network conditions to identify potential risks in advance. By moving from a passive operation and maintenance approach to a proactive prevention strategy, AIS can anticipate potential problems and ensure business continuity. To improve network visibility, AIS introduces MDAF-based cloud network visualization solution. This innovative solution enables visualization and analysis of the five-layer topology of complex cloud core networks, enabling AIS to quickly detect network outages. Regarding the goal of restoring service within 30 minutes, AIS is implementing solutions such as bypass and localization to ensure that 70% of users remain connected during transmission network disruptions. This approach allows users to continue using essential data services and VoLTE voice services. Additionally, Noppadon emphasized the importance of network efficiency. AIS has developed an autonomous network strategy to improve the intelligence and automation of its networks. This initiative aims to facilitate AIS' transformation from a traditional communications service provider to a cognitive technology company. Going forward, AIS will continue to focus on improving the reliability and efficiency of its core network, while actively integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI. For example, AIS plans to develop a cross-domain digital twin network and implement the Telecom Foundation model to transform its O&M processes. The goal is to gradually achieve zero service interruptions and move toward autonomous Level 4 networks. Source: AIS

