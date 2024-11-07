Politics
Prime Minister Modi and Donald Trump are friends. How their bromance blossomed Firstpost
Donald Trump returns to the presidency of the United States. He won 279 votes in the Electoral College, more than the 270 required to run for president of the United States.
On Wednesday, November 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the president-elect to congratulate him on his victory. Trump reportedly told the Indian leader that India is “a beautiful country” and that “the whole world loves Prime Minister Modi.”
Leaders from around the world sent their well-wishes to Trump throughout the day as he defeated Kamala Harris in the race for the White House. Prime Minister Modi was among the first leaders to congratulate his friend.
“My most sincere congratulations, my friend…on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he wrote on X.
Congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY
-Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
The camaraderie between Modi and Trump was visible during the Republican leaders' first term in the White House.
Let's take a closer look.
Prime Minister Modis bonhomie with Trump
In June 2017, Prime Minister Modi was the first foreign dignitary to dine with then US President Trump at the White House. The Indian leader met the Republican for the first time in Washington DC during his trip to the United States.
Embracing each other, the two leaders spoke of the warm relations between their countries. They also took a strong stance against terrorism while issuing a warning to Pakistan. The Trump administration's strong words against Pakistan-based threats have been seen as a big victory for India.
Addressing a joint press conference at the White House, Trump said: “The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, never better. He also called himself and Prime Minister Modi “global social media leaders.”
For his part, Modi said the United States was India's main partner for its social and economic evolution, adding that his plan for a new India coincided with Trump's vision to make America great again .
A “Hey, Modi” rally in Houston, Texas, further showed Modi's friendship with Trump, who was also present at the event. I am very happy to be here in Texas with one of America's greatest, most devoted and faithful friends, Indian Prime Minister Modi, the then US president said. He called the gathering a “profoundly historic event” attended by 50,000 people.
Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Modi called Trump warm, friendly, approachable, energetic and witty. From the CEO to the Commander-in-Chief, from boardrooms to the Oval Office, from studios to the world stage, he left a lasting impact everywhere, the Indian leader said.
It was at this rally that Modi supported Trump's re-election bid, chanting: This time, the Trump administration. This triggered a reaction from several sides.
In 2020, Trump visited India and his friendship with Prime Minister Modi attracted attention again. The duo attended the 'Namaste Trump' rally in Ahmedabad, with 100,000 people gathering at the Motera Cricket Stadium, later named after Modi.
Speaking at the event, Trump said: “You have brought great honor to our country. We will remember you forever, from this day onwards, India will always hold a special place in our hearts.
There were two other times when Trump and Modi could have met, but ultimately did not.
India had invited Trump to the 2019 Republic Day celebrations, but the White House said it could not accept him due to scheduling constraints.
In September this year, Trump called Modi a fantastic leader, hinting at a possible meeting with him during the Indian leaders' visit to the United States. However, with Trump running for re-election again, New Delhi, wary of past criticism, avoided any such meetings, according to Indian Express.
Last month, Trump said Modi was his friend and the kindest human being. “Modi is a friend of mine and also the kindest human being. Before he was appointed Prime Minister, India was very “unstable”. From the outside, he looks like he's your dad. He's the nicest and a total killer, he said on an episode of Flagrant podcast.
India-US relations under Trump
India enjoyed strong ties with the United States under Trump, especially in sectors like defense and security.
The India-US partnership has bipartisan support in Washington, meaning the choice of seat in the White House does not mean a major difference.
Both sides have focused on a free and open Indo-Pacific to counter China's growing influence in the region. Trump 1.0 also revived the Quad group, consisting of the United States, India, Japan and Australia.
Beijing opposes the Quad because it sees it as an alternative to its own Belt and Road Initiative.
Under Trump, trade between India and the United States has become a sticking point. His “America First” policy led to a dispute with New Delhi, with the United States imposing tariffs on Indian goods and India reciprocating.
Trump, with JD Vance as vice president, is also likely to adopt a strict America First policy, penalizing countries that impose high taxes on American products and services.
During his 2024 campaign, Trump called India a “very big abuser” of its trade relationship with the United States.
Although China will primarily bear the brunt of potential US tariffs, New Delhi may also not be immune to the consequences. India will have to resort to diplomacy to mitigate the impact.
With the contribution of agencies
Get all the latest updates from the 2024 US elections
