Anil Vij meets PM Modi: Vij meets PM Modi, discussion on progress of Haryana affairs, identification of key focus areas





Haryana Minister Anil Vij meets PM Modi, discusses progress in Haryana affairs, identifies key focus areas AMBALA: Haryana Minister for Power, Transport and Labor Anil Vij on Thursday met Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and congratulated him on forming the BJP government for the third time under his direction.

Commenting on his meeting with the Prime Minister, Vij said discussions were held regarding Haryana's current situation, strategies for progress and identification of priority areas for development. Various initiatives were discussed to ensure progress across all sectors and communities so that all departments can work effectively.

Anil Vij said: PM Modi is a powerhouse and it is always a pleasure to meet him and receive his advice.

Asked about decisions made at a recent meeting with the state energy department, Vij said: “Often, damage is caused by short circuits or other electrical problems, but it does not There are currently no provisions or policies in place to compensate for such losses. » He said he had asked officials to develop a policy to address the problem. “If any losses occur due to the energy department, we have to provide compensation,” Vij said.

“We have decided to reduce the repair time of transformers. In urban areas, repairs will be completed within one hour and in rural areas within two hours.” Furthermore, he mentioned that online losses for DHBVN and UHBVN currently stand at 10%, but the aim is to reduce these losses even further.

Vij said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Surya Ghar Yojna, one lakh new connections will be provided by March 31, 2025 and prompt steps will be taken to provide solar pumps to farmers with engines less than ten horsepower . To address consumer complaints, Vij requested that enough material be stocked in each circle so that consumers are not asked to provide the parts themselves.

He clarified that the ministry will provide the materials up to the meter and consumers will only be responsible for materials beyond that. Strict action will be taken if complaints arise regarding the demand for the material from consumers.

Regarding his transport department, Vij also said that: “Just like trains stop only at railway stations, buses should only stop at bus stations, which should also provide all necessary amenities. Bus stations must be clean, with clean toilets, drinking water and food meeting quality standards. »

He said the Department of Transport had been tasked with establishing a company to ensure quality food and drink was available at bus stations, like train stations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chandigarh/vij-meets-pm-modi-discussion-on-advancing-haryana-affairs-identifying-key-focus-areas/articleshow/115061330.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos