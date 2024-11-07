Howls of joy from the Maga faithful as Donald Trump does the unthinkable | US elections 2024





The news broke at 1:20 a.m. On a giant television screen, Fox News declared that Donald Trump had won the all-important state of Pennsylvania. The room erupted with roars and shouts of joy. It's over! a man shouted as he turned to hug a stranger. To hell with Joe Biden! » shouted a younger brother wearing a black Maga hat. Fuck her!

The crowd started singing USA! USA! USA! for them, a positive affirmation. To the rest of the world, it may have seemed like a tyrant's ugly threat from a superpower it no longer understands.

That was the scene at Donald Trump's election watch party, a grim spectacle in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning. The unthinkable had happened. Once seemingly depressed, Trump, a twice-convicted felon, appears to have managed to return to the White House.

I think we have just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America, said Senator JD Vance, now nominated for vice president.

Trump declares a “magnificent victory” during his election speech. Watch the party video

This could well be true. But for at least some Trump critics, this will be seen as the moment America elected its first fascist president.

The people in the room laughed at such a description. They welcome Trump's tough stance on immigration and policies they say will allow the economy to thrive. They believe Trump has been the victim of Democratic hoaxes and sabotage for years. Now it was time for revenge.

The party took place in a somewhat nondescript convention center. In a cavernous exhibition hall of blacks and grays, a giant Trump will fix that! a banner hanging on one wall and a Dream Big banner still hanging opposite it. People chatted, drank, moved around and helped themselves to a buffet of cheeses, wines and other snacks.

The guests were blonder, tanner, and more bejeweled than average. There was a blonde woman with a gold necklace, a gold and diamond bracelet and a red leather dress; a 16-year-old African-American girl wearing a Maga cap; a man in a checked suit and red Maga cap; a young black man in a gray double-breasted suit and Maga cap; a woman dressed in a long red dress with floral tattoos climbing up her right arm and a Maga cap.

Trump supporters at his watch party in Florida. Photograph: Callaghan OHare/Reuters

Three red, two white and three blue lights hung above a stage against a backdrop of a deep blue curtain and a giant stars and stripes. There were about 50 American flags on flagpoles. In front of them, a blue lectern boasted: Trump will fix this.

Two giant television screens alternated between election coverage on CNN and Fox News. When Kamala Harris won Colorado and Illinois, the crowd booed. But when Trump chose states, they erupted in joy. The fog of uncertainty that had dominated this election was gradually dissipating. A renewed confidence was palpable. Maga fans started to believe that their man was going to win.

At 12:46 a.m., televisions broadcast an announcement from Washington that Harris would not give a speech. Immediately, the Village Peoples YMCA blared through the speakers as screens showed Trump brandishing his fists at various rallies, an object of ridicule for his detractors; a sign of affection here.

For those who attended the Trump party in New York in 2016, there was a distinct feeling of déjà vu. History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce.

How the night of Trump's presidential return went

People gathered in front of the stage, forming a sea of ​​red caps. Among them, Blake Marnell, a regular at the rally, wears a costume inspired by Trump's wall. For a few minutes he held up a phone on which a message was scrolling: Trump will win! Meanwhile, a man was studying the New York Times on his phone, eager for updates.

Then came the Pennsylvania announcement and chaos ensued. Ethan Kirkegaard, 25, a property developer, said: “It’s magical. We are creating history right here. We are on the right side of history, I sincerely believe that. We were so close to a victory. We just need a few more states and I think we'll get there.

At 1:48 a.m., television screens showed: Fox projects Trump to be elected the 47th president. There were other cries of joy. A group of young men wearing Maga caps hugged each other. Fuck it, let's go! » someone shouted. More songs from the USA! USA! USA! Tricia Weldon, 52, holding a drink, said: It's ancient history. I'm so excited. I feel like it’s a surreal moment.

At 2:24 a.m., the crowd's patience was rewarded when Trump, dressed in his usual dark suit, white shirt and long red tie, took the stage. The crowd joined in with their usual God Bless the USA theme song and held up a forest of phones to take photos and videos. We love you, Trump! one of them shouted.

Melania Trump stood next to her husband and was joined by Barron, the former president's youngest son, whose pale white face contrasted with his father's orange complexion. Trump's older children, Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, were also on stage.

I want to thank my beautiful wife Melania! » Trump said. She smiled and waved. He praised her new book and went to hug and kiss her. She continued to smile.

Trump delivered a relatively quiet speech for a man who, clouded by criminal convictions and investigations, had just won the ultimate get-out-of-jail-free card: the American presidency.

It's time to put the divisions of the last four years behind us, Trump said, particularly controversially. It's time to unite. The architect of the January 6 insurrection still affirms it without irony: it is also a massive victory for democracy and for freedom.

But the remarks were also fraught with dark omens for the second Trump administration. He paid tribute to Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who became one of his most high-profile supporters. We have a new star, he said. A star is born: Elon.

Trump also praised vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr, promising he would help make America healthy again. The crowd chanted Bobby! Policeman!

He left the stage to the familiar sounds of the YMCA. People were dancing and punching the air. Barron turned briefly and waved goodbye.

It was a different universe from that of millions of Americans who will wake up Wednesday with ashen faces and sick stomachs, struggling to understand that Trump was not an aberration after all. His political resurrection is complete.

The world will also be shaken. The world's most powerful nation has long committed war crimes, from Vietnam to Iraq. Many people now believe that it is also a crime against decency and democracy itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/06/trump-election-watch-party-florida The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos