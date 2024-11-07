Decoding politics: PM Modi says JMM ally RJD once opposed Jharkhand. It's done ? | News from the political pulse





In his campaign for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, while criticizing the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance, that the RJD had opposed the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state, but the JMM joined hands with the RJD to form the state government.

Records of the parliamentary debates show that the RJD MPs had supported the formation of Jharkhand in principle, but had raised various concerns while calling it a politically motivated move by the NDA-led Centre. They had also pointed out that the Lalu Prasad-led RJD government had passed a resolution in the Bihar Assembly in July 1997 for the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

On Wednesday, hitting back at the BJP, the RJD reiterated that the party was not opposed to the formation of Jharkhand but to the unfair distribution of resources between Jharkhand and Bihar from which the tribal state was carved out. How was Jharkhand created? Jharkhand was one of the three new states created in 2000 under the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the other two being Chhattisgarh (detached from Madhya Pradesh) and Uttaranchal (now Uttarakhand, detached from Uttar Pradesh). Then Union Home Minister LK Advani introduced the Bihar Reorganization Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2000, after which it was passed. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on August 11 of the same year and the state of Jharkhand officially came into existence on November 15, 2000. What did the RJD MPs say during the LS debate? Demanding withdrawal of the bill, RJD MP from Vaishali Raghuvansh Prasad Singh accused Jharkhand of being created for political reasons. Based on all the documents and evidence, I would like to say that Jharkhand is not going to develop with these arrangements. It will remain poor, just like Bihar. They (BJP-led Centre) are forming a new state for political reasons. If you are not training it with political considerations in mind, why are you spending so little? Singh had said and demanded that the bill be referred to a standing committee, joint committee or joint select committee. RJD's Maharajganj MP Prabhunath Singh also echoed Raghuvansh's views. Nagmani, the Chatra MP, pointed out that the Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution in favor of the formation of Jharkhand. In the name of RJD, we want to say that the state of Jharkhand can be created. But we demand a special package to repair the damage caused by annual floods, he said. Samata Party MP from Khagaria, Renu Kumari, also supported the formation of the new state and also highlighted the resolution passed by the Bihar Assembly. No one expected that a year after the Lalu government passed the resolution supporting the formation of Jharkhand, the head of the government (Lalu, although his wife Rabri Devi was the CM then) would say that the state would be formed over his dead body and people in north-central Bihar would face starvation, she said. What was Advanis’ response? Responding to the debate, Advani said the Center would be responsible and address the financial woes of Bihar. When small states were created, it seemed at first glance that they would not be economically viable. Yet, they wanted their state to be created. The reason behind this desire is that they want their identity to shine. Although it may not be financially viable, it matters and everyone knows the importance of financial sustainability. It becomes the duty of the nation to care about the financial viability of a state, Advani said. What is the RJD’s position? The RJD maintains that Lalu was not opposed to the formation of Jharkhand but only wanted justice in the division. After bifurcation, while 80% of Bihar's resources went to Jharkhand, 80% of the population remained in Bihar. Modi must explain why economic injustice was inflicted on Bihar during the division, RJD national spokesperson Nawal Kishore said. How did the RJD fare in the Jharkhand polls? After the creation of Jharkhand, the RJD's political fortunes in the new state declined. In the first Jharkhand Assembly elections held in 2005, the party won only seven of the 51 seats it contested. Five years later, he won only five of the 56 seats he ran for. In the 2014 polls, the RJD contested for 14 seats but scored zero while in 2019, it contested for seven seats but managed to win only one Chatra. In the upcoming polls, the RJD will contest seven seats in the existing JMM-led alliance, which also includes the Congress and the CPI(ML)L.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-modi-jmm-rjd-jharkhand-assembly-elections-9657858/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos