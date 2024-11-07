Trump wins 2024 US presidential election, defeats Harris





Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, fulfilling his promise to shatter the American political status quo after refusing to accept his defeat by Joe Biden four years ago and inspiring a crowd of supporters to violently take d stormed the US Capitol.

The Republican president-elect's victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, after an extraordinary campaign in which he was convicted of crimes and survived two assassination attempts, was decisive: Trump beat Harris in all the blue wall and battleground states of the South and maintained his lead in Arizona and Nevada, provoking a torrent of angst among Democrats.

While Trump received 295 electoral votes to Harris' 226, Democrats could not console themselves by winning the popular vote, as they did when Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. With more than 139 million ballots counted, Trump received 4.8 million more votes than Harris.

This will forever be remembered as the day the American people took back control of their country, Trump told the crowd around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from a stage adorned with star-spangled banners at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump, who won by appealing to Americans' concerns about the economy and immigration and calling Democrats excessively woke and out of touch, said the election represented a massive victory for democracy and for freedom.

The people who voted for us came from all walks of life, union and non-union, African-American, Hispanic, Asian, Arab, Muslim, Trump said. We had everyone and it was magnificent. It was a historic realignment, uniting citizens from all walks of life around a common foundation of common sense.

Harris conceded to Trump on Wednesday in a phone call before addressing the American people. A senior Harris aide said the vice president congratulated Trump on his victory. A Trump official said Trump, in turn, recognized Harris' strength, professionalism and tenacity.

The two candidates who have been hurling insults at each other for months, Harris called Trump unhinged and a fascist while Trump called Harris crazy, Kamala and a low IQ individual, both spoke about the importance of unite the nation.

The outcome is not the one we wanted, nor the one we fought for, nor the one we voted for, Harris said Wednesday afternoon as she addressed her supporters and the nation at his alma mater, Howard University in Washington. But hear me when I say: The light of America's promise will always shine as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.

Four years after Trump disputed his loss to Biden, Harris told supporters she would accept her opponents' victory.

Even if I accept this election, Harris said, I do not accept the fight that fuels this campaign, the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and dignity for all: a fight for the ideals that are at the heart of our nation.

Harris' team sought to win over voters in battleground states by strengthening their base while appealing to moderate Republicans and suburban women by focusing on abortion and democracy. But ultimately, Trump won by presenting himself as an outspoken candidate and appealing to Americans who said they were tired of liberal elites and the status quo.

He promised to secure the southern border and expel millions of people living in the country illegally, impose tariffs that he said would revive the economy and restore American manufacturing, and remove the nation on the international stage.

Throughout his campaign, Trump was criticized for spreading lies. He claimed, without evidence, that immigrants were eating dogs in Springfield, Ohio, and that crime skyrocketed when violent crime rates fell sharply under President Biden.

The closing slogan of the Republican candidates' campaign, Kamala Broke It. Trump Will Fix It highlighted Harris' role in the Biden administration and aimed to position Trump as the candidate of change.

Some Trump allies feared he was turning off critical demographic data on Latinos and women after he staged an incendiary rally in the final days of the campaign at New York's Madison Square Garden, with speakers who called Harris l 'Antichrist, refers to his pimps and nicknamed Puerto. Rico, a floating island filled with garbage.

But after months of polls showing the candidates neck and neck, Trump's victory was rapid, defying experts' expectations of a prolonged vote count.

Trump flipped the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Democrats won in 2020 by clear margins of several percentage points. He kept North Carolina. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was ahead by about 5 percentage points in Arizona and Nevada.

CNN exit polls showed a significant gender gap in the results, with the majority of women supporting Harris and the majority of men supporting Trump.

Trump made significant progress with Latino men, winning their vote by 8 percentage points four years after losing them by 23 points. He also won over black men on the battlefield, doubling his support in 2020 among this North Carolina cohort. The only bright spot for Harris was college-educated women.

Trump's victory represents a bitter defeat for Harris, who was seeking to make history not only as the first female president, but also as the first Black and Asian American female president. Instead, she became the second female candidate in eight years to become the Democratic presidential nominee, but she failed to get enough votes to win.

Throughout her campaign, Harris portrayed her opponent as a petty tyrant, a disjointed, racist and divisive figure who would destroy democratic norms and roll back years of hard-won civil rights.

We won't be going back! she and her supporters chanted at the rallies.

When asked last month if she thought Trump was a fascist, Harris replied: Yes, I do.

The Republican Party's victory extended beyond Trump. Republicans also gained control of the Senate after Tim Sheehy in Montana, incumbent Deb Fischer in Nebraska, Bernie Moreno in Ohio and Jim Justice in West Virginia won their elections.

The House remained up for grabs as election officials continued to count votes. The Republicans hoped to maintain their majority in the House. On Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported that Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who holds a suburban New York seat, had managed to win a second term.

On abortion, a key issue after Trump appointed Supreme Court justices who in 2022 helped overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, there were some bright spots for Democrats. According to the Associated Press, seven out of ten states have adopted measures to protect the right to abortion. Abortion restrictions will remain in effect in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Early Wednesday, cable TV morning shows and social media offered conflicting interpretations of Trump's victory: liberals, including many in California, claimed the American people had dealt a death blow to democracy while conservatives celebrated Trump's victory as the people revolted against the technocratic elites.

California will fight to protect our democracy, our freedoms and the basic dignity of all people, said Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) on X. California will not bow to fascism.

Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, described Trump's victory as a dark and frightening moment for American democracy.

Some moderate Democrats were quick to criticize the Democratic Party and the Harris campaign.

Democratic strategist Josh Lafazan, a former New York lawmaker, said his party's failure to hold an open primary exposed Harris to GOP criticism that the process was undemocratic and that Harris failed to win any primary votes.

But Lafazan went further, saying Harris was not a strong Democratic candidate and had failed to make a strong case that the Biden-Harris administration had achieved important policy victories, such as passage of the inflation reduction law that created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

When asked by a major network what she would do differently than Biden, Lafazan noted, Harris didn't have an answer.

This is a political mistake, Lafazan said.

On Fox & Friends, commentators argued that the liberal establishment, a group they say includes not only politicians but also the media, had misinterpreted the will of the American people.

It's the end of traditional media, said Ainsley Earhardt, one of the show's hosts.

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, called Trump's victory a deadly threat to democratic values ​​of freedom and equality, the rule of law, reproductive health, state rights and justice -United and around the world.

The second Trump administration, Northup warned, would likely work to end the provision of medication abortions by mail, promote a national ban on abortion, and encourage conservative states to pursue more lawsuits and prosecutions. investigations against providers and patients who sought to cross state lines.

The Center for Reproductive Rights is ready for this next fight, she said. We will vigorously oppose any attempt to roll back progress.

Conservatives have rejected talk from liberal commentators and activists of a dark and vengeful Trump presidency.

Scott Jennings, a conservative political strategist, said on CNN that he saw the results as revenge against the ordinary old working-class American, the anonymous American who was crushed, insulted, patronized.

According to Jennings, the American political and media class ignored the fundamentals of inflation and the feeling that people were barely able to tread water.

Democrats believed there were enough people who hated Trump or were willing to fear him to win the race, Jennings said. And it turns out there's more to being president than just not being Donald Trump, in the eyes of the American people.

Some political observers have urged Democrats to take a hard look at the Harris campaign's failure.

It's time for Democrats to take a hard, hard look at how this happened, Joe Scarborough, the host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, said as he opened the show. And if they just say: Trump is bad, the Democrats are righteous, they will continue to lose.

