APEC 2024: Xi Jinping, elected three times to govern China, will visit Peru again





In October 2022, Xi Jinping was elected for a third consecutive term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China which governs said country. His election constitutes an unprecedented decision, because it breaks with the tradition which limited his predecessors to two mandates. Xi Jinping was born in Beijing on June 15, 1953. In 1968, at the call of the leader, he moved to the countryside Mao Tse-tung that all young people go to work. The teenage Xi learned to haul manure, build dams and repair roads. I shared a shelter with three other young people. Back to Pknhe studied chemical engineering and in January 1974 joined the Chinese Communist Party, which has governed the country since 1949. Xi Jinping held various positions until his election as general secretary on November 15, 2012. First visit to Per Five months later, in April 2013, Ollanta Humala, then Peruvian president, was the first Spanish-American leader to meet with the Chinese president, Xi Jinpinga Pekn. In November 2016, the Chinese president paid his first state visit to Peru and participated in the APEC Summit. Xi Jinping met with then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynki and visited Congress, where he highlighted Peru's Inca past. “He By It is an ancient world civilization and cradle of Inca culture. China is willing to strengthen exchanges of experience with regional countries. “He who does not advance regresses,” he said. Furthermore, he surprised the legislators by mentioning the martyr of the struggle for independence, If Olayaand the sentence he uttered after being captured and refusing to reveal information to the Spanish royalists. “The hero of the Peruvian War of Independence, José Olaya, said: If I had a thousand lives, I would gladly give them for my country, a phrase that reflects the most intrinsic perception they share.” China and this region after looking at these historical experiences,” he said. Main destination for Peruvian exports THE Peru Foreign Trade Company (COMEX) He highlighted that China has been the main destination for Peruvian exports since 2014. As of July 2024, Peruvian exports to China totaled $14.26 billion. The Asian giant considers that our country occupies a strategic position in South America, commented Carlos Aquinodirector of the Center for Asian Studies at the National University Mayor of San Marcos. “For Peru, China is the most important trading partner, it is the largest investor, and for China in fact, although Peru, even in the Latin American context, is not the largest countries economically, first there is Argentina and Brazil, but it is obvious “Peru occupies a strategic position. Geographically, it is Brazil's gateway between China and Latin America and it is also Latin America's exit gateway to China and Asia.” Xi Jinping He arrives in Peru for the APEC summit and during his presence the Chancay megaport, built with Chinese capital through the Cosco Shipping company, will be inaugurated. The investment reached $3.5 billion.

