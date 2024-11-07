Philadelphia-area voters react to President-elect Trump – NBC10 Philadelphia





Pennsylvania once again played a huge role in the election after Donald Trump's victory in the swing state helped him win the presidency.

The key state was part of the once-reliable Democratic stronghold known as the Blue Wall along with Michigan and Wisconsin, but was carried by Trump when he first won the White House in 2016 and then returned to the Democrats in 2020 before turning red again in 2024.

Bucks County has gone blue in the last two presidential elections, including 2016 when Donald Trump faced Hillary Clinton. But this year, the county has gone red. NBC10's Deanna Durante spoke to voters about what sparked the change.

Within the state, Bucks County also saw a shift from blue to red on Tuesday. According to vote totals as of Wednesday afternoon, about 500 votes separated Trump and Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Bucks County voter Yvette Pigeon told NBC10 she was devastated by the election results.

I can't believe we are where we are as a country. It's very sad, Pigeon told NBC10. I think racism and homophobia have won.”

One region that remained predominantly blue was Philadelphia, although turnout was lower than in the last presidential election. With about 99% of votes cast as of Wednesday evening, Philadelphia city commissioners reported that about 708,004 votes had been cast, meaning about 63.35% of registered voters participated.

Election results make us all feel a wide range of emotions, from joy to sadness. NBC10's Karen Hua spoke with a therapist about how to process what you're feeling.

Steven Giovanetti, a South Philadelphia resident, told NBC10 that he and his family all voted for Trump and that Democratic corruption was his biggest concern in the presidential race.

I think they're just terrible people, Giovanetti said of the Democratic Party. All.

Giovanetti also said he was concerned about financial issues and hoped the economy would improve.

Mortgages and bills and everything else, so it gets difficult, you know? And that shouldn't be the case, he says. This country has so much money but it gives it to everyone.

Barry Billups, a North Philadelphia resident who voted for Kamala Harris, told NBC10 that prayer helped him overcome his disappointment.

Obviously, we had candidates that we wanted to vote for and that we wanted to include for our personal reasons or our views on what we thought was best. But either way, it's God's plan, Billups said. For my Democratic Party, I know we didn't get the results we were looking for. But let's stay positive. Let's just do our part and be good citizens every day.

President-elect Donald Trump has made major gains with the Latino community in the 2024 presidential election. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle has reaction from Philadelphia-area Latinos.

Yvette, a Philadelphia resident who did not reveal her full name, told NBC10 that she voted for Harris and was also disappointed by the result.

Knowing how racist he is, Yvette, a Puerto Rican woman, told NBC10. How mean he is. And how Latinos voted for him after he degraded our island.

Despite outrage over a comedian's insults toward Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York City ahead of Election Day, Trump still received broad support from the Latino community.

Trump received 45% of the Latino vote, a 13-point increase from 2020 and a record for a Republican presidential candidate, according to NBC News exit polls.

David Torres, a Latino Trump supporter and Philadelphia resident, told NBC10 that the economy and inflation were among his biggest concerns.

We got little barbershops, man. You know the economy has hurt them, he said. You know the small business owners who realize that the economy has hurt them. We need to corral these people and get our economy going again.

Karla Rojas, a local immigration advocate, believes the next four years will unite and educate people.

Educate them about their rights, she said. Inform them about what will happen if ICE comes to your door. What happens? What are the next steps?

Eva Mirtha Hernandez, a business owner in Philadelphia, told NBC10 she was also concerned about unity in the midst of another Trump presidency.

We must be united, she said.

It's a sentiment Torres agrees with.

I will be the first to oppose Trump if he doesn't keep his promise, Torres said. We must unite.

Dana Eslava, a political science major and Temple University student who voted for Harris, told NBC10 she believes other factors played a role in the high Latino turnout, particularly among men. Latin America, where Trump saw an 18 percent voter gain compared to the last election.

I think in Latino culture, machismo is really important. You know, sexism, she said. And many people had difficulty accepting the vision of a female president.

Younger voters had a huge impact on the presidential election. NBC10's Frances Wang spoke with Temple University students who reacted to Donald Trump's victory.

Young voters had a significant impact on the presidential election. Trump saw a 6% increase in voters aged 18 to 29, while Harris saw a 5% drop in Biden's share compared to the 2020 election.

Trump gained strong support, particularly from young men, and focused heavily on them throughout his campaign. Charlie Leutholb, a sophomore at Rutgers University, was one of the men who voted for Trump, even though he told NBC10 that immigration and the border were what mattered most to him.

Most of them just want to have better work opportunities in life and I think that's an amazing thing, but I just think there should be more structured things in place to keep citizens safe Americans, he said.

Eslava said she was disappointed in the large number of young men who voted for Trump, especially since reproductive rights are such an important issue to her. She told NBC10 it's a problem that affects men, too.

Women will choose not to be sexually active, she said. And that's going to affect a lot of men, especially on college campuses, who think women will be active alongside them.

Leutholb admitted that although he voted for Trump, he supported abortion rights.

I don't think men should have the right to tell women what to do with their bodies, he said. This is the main thing I disagree with.

