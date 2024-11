PM Modi, environment minister unlikely to attend UN climate summit in Baku

A countdown to the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 31, 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the United Nations climate conference in Azerbaijan, which Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav may also miss, official sources said on Thursday (November 7, 2024). Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the 19-member Indian delegation and deliver India's national statement at the high-level segment on November 18 and 19. India will not host a pavilion at COP29, marking its first absence since the 2021 UN climate conference in Glasgow. Mr Modi will not attend the Climate Action Summit of world leaders at COP29, scheduled for November 12-13, an official source confirmed to PTI. Mr Yadav is expected to skip the climate conference as he will be busy with the November 20 parliamentary elections in Maharashtra, where he is the BJP in-charge. According to sources, India's key priorities for COP29 include securing an ambitious new climate finance target that meets the needs of all developing countries and implementing Article 6 of the Agreement from Paris. At COP29 in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, countries are expected to reach agreement on the New Quantified Collective Goal (NCQG), the new amount that developed countries must mobilize each year from 2025 to support the climate action in developing countries. Article 6 establishes a framework for countries to trade carbon credits generated by reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, thereby helping other countries achieve their climate goals. The sources further said that India was seeking to ensure that the negotiations remained within the framework of the United Nations climate change convention and the Paris agreement. Developed countries are pushing to expand the list of contributors to climate finance, with countries like Switzerland and Canada proposing criteria to broaden the donor base. Negotiators and policy experts from developing countries say broadening the base of climate finance contributors goes beyond the NCQG's mandate and could disrupt negotiations on the new financial target. Developing countries have also expressed strong opposition to unilateral trade measures, such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), saying that under UN climate rules, no country should impose emission reduction strategies on others. China, representing the BASIC group of countries (Brazil, South Africa, India and China), submitted a proposal to the UNFCCC, requesting that COP29 address this issue.

