He “hates women so much”





Billie Eilish slammed Donald Trump during her concert in Nashville on Wednesday night, saying “someone who hates women so deeply is about to become president.”

According to video captured by fans, the Grammy-winning singer told the crowd that when she woke up that morning – after Trump was declared the winner of the US election – she “couldn't really imagine doing a show that day.” But “as the day went on, I felt like it was such a privilege to be able to do this with you guys and for us to have this at a time like right now.”

She then dedicated her 2022 song “TV,” which references the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to the women in the crowd and spoke about his own experience of abuse.

“I want you to know that you are safe with me and you are protected here and you are safe in this room,” she said. “And the song that we're about to do is about… the abuse that exists in this world on women and a lot of experiences that I've had and that people I know have had. To be honest, I have never met a single woman who was not a victim of abuse. Not one.

Eilish continued: “I sorted some things out myself and enjoyed it. My boundaries have been crossed, to put it politely, and now a person who is… let's say a convicted predator, let's say that – my God, my heart is beating fast – someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to to be president of the United States of America. So this song is for all women. I love you, I support you.

Trump was convicted of sexual abuse last year in a civil suit filed by author E. Jean Carroll. Since it was not a criminal trial, he was not technically found guilty, but was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. Throughout his career, more than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations.

Eilish then played “TV,” stopping about halfway through the song after singing the lyrics: “The Internet has gone crazy watching movie stars on trial/While they overturn Roe v. Wade.” She remained silent in front of the crowd then left the stage, making a powerful statement.

After the election results were announced Wednesday, Eilish posted on her Instagram Story: “This is a war on women. »

