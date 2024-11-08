Politics
Understanding Xi Jinping's ideology isn't easy, but that's exactly what a new book attempts to do
Since becoming China's supreme leader, Xi Jinping has consolidated his power like no Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, reasserted the party's leadership over all aspects of life, and asserted an increasingly aggressive nationalism .
But few people have personal insight into his decisions, while more and more policies are set in a black box that has become increasingly opaque.
Yet Mr. Xi is an incredibly prolific writer and speaker. He is the author of dozens of books, while the party's first ideological newspaper, In search of the truthis almost entirely devoted to the analysis and explanation of Xi Jinping Thought, the emblematic ideology of Chinese leaders.
Much of these results are inscrutable to those unfamiliar with Chinese communist theory, and often stultifying even to those who are. This can make it tempting to reject.
But to ignore the importance of ideology in Mr. Xi's China is to overlook a huge tool for understanding the country and the decisions of its leaders, says Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia (and current ambassador to the United States) and author of the new book About Xi Jinping: How Xi's Marxist nationalism is shaping China and the world.
Marxism-Leninism has always been a complex ideological framework not to be approached lightly, Mr. Rudd said in an interview, speaking in his personal capacity rather than as an ambassador. But it is important to the CCP system, and whatever we think of the value of this methodology, if the Chinese system pays so much attention to it, we need to start paying more attention to it.
Mr. Rudd said Western policymakers who focus on China should follow the lead of party members, who are trained in how to read shifts in the ideological line by analyzing various speeches and other statements.
Through a detailed study of Mr. Xi's output begun as part of a doctoral study at the University of Oxford, Mr. Rudd has written the most comprehensive analysis of Xi to date, which will set the bar for future studies of Xi's ruling philosophy. in the words of critic Jude Blanchetteanother esteemed CCP scholar, who notes that Mr Rudd is also the only one among Mr Xi's various biographers to have spent time alone with his subject, as he did during Xi's visit to Canberra in 2010, when Rudd was Prime Minister. .
While acknowledging that reading Chinese theory often requires putting on a hair shirt, Mr. Rudd argues that it is important to understand what the party is saying to itself and to the world in order to avoid the broad cultural generalizations often generated by those who have never studied a Chinese theory. word of Chinese in their lives.
If you look during the Mao Zedong period, the body of research throughout Western Sinology was broad and deep, he said, focusing on subtleties such as understanding the differences between Chinese and Soviet Marxism.
Ideology was arguably less important under Mao's reformist successor, Deng Xiaoping, and particularly under the technocrats who followed him, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, but it has returned with a vengeance under Mr. Xi. Mr. Rudd identifies the Chinese leader as moving his country toward the Marxist left economically, restoring strict Leninist control over the party and state, and advocating a right-wing nationalist foreign policy.
The West, Rudd said, is often guilty of projectionism and attempts to understand China in terms of what we would do in the same circumstances.
Mr Rudd gave as an example China's policy towards the South, which is often defined in the West in terms of the Belt and Road Initiative or the recent expansion of BRICS as a mere game of war. political influence or an attempt to obtain resources. But this ignores the numerous texts on Mr. Xi's Global Civilization Initiative and other policies, which also demonstrate a theoretical dimension.
There is a body of work that seeks to develop a new Marxism for the 21st century for the Global South, Mr Rudd said. It is not only a totalizing Chinese global strategy, but also a totalizing Chinese ideological vision of the world that underlies this strategy.
In his book, Mr. Rudd cites a speech by Mr. Xi in 2022 in which he said that a sound strategy must be executed through appropriate tactics, dictated by and serving the former.
They have a dialectical relationship, Xi said, in which strategy remains consistent while tactics can be flexible.
It is this strategy that can be better understood by trying to understand Mr Xi's ideology, says Mr Rudd. Failing to achieve this by focusing solely on tactics, which could change within the year, robs the West of any vision and leaves policymakers looking through a dark window when it comes to their relations with the Second global superpower.
