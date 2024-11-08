



Very honorable Boris Johnsonformer Prime Minister of United Kingdom Brooke Shieldsactress, New York Times best-selling author and founder of Commence HE Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al-Rasheedadvisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Salome Agbaroji, National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States NEW YORK, November 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –Fortune today announced additional confirmed speakers for the Fortune Global Forum 2024the first gathering of CEOs and executives from the world's largest multinational corporations to explore global business, bringing together November 11-12, 2024In New York City at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of United Kingdom (2019-2022), Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (2016-2018) and Mayor of London (2008-2016) will conclude the first day of the Fortune Global Forum with an in-depth discussion focusing on the UK's evolving role in global trade, the economic impact of Brexit, the rise of AI, the challenges to attract foreign investment in a context of shifting global alliances, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East And Eastern Europe. In the discussion, moderated by Fortune's senior editor Geoff ColvinJohnson will also address the role that decisions made by the US and other major economies play in the global landscape and the future of the UK. “As the first major gathering of global business leaders and policy experts since the historic U.S. presidential elections, the Fortune Global Forum 2024 is more relevant than ever,” said Fortune CEO. Anastasia Nyrkovskaya. Brooke Shieldsactress, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Commence, will be the special guest and featured speaker at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Breakfast, the Tuesday November 12co-hosted by Alyson Shontelleditor-in-chief of Fortune; Diane Brady, executive editorial director, Fortune Live Media; Ellie AustinDeputy Editorial Director, Most Powerful Women, Fortune Live Media; LaFawn DavisDirector of Human Resources and Sustainability, Indeed; and Fortune Anastasia Nyrkovskaya. Shields will share her thoughts on aging and longevity, as well as her long career as an actress, model and entrepreneur, in an interview with the editorial director of Fortune Live Media. Kristin Stoller. HE Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al-Rasheedadvisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Kingdom of Saudi Arabiawill speak with Fortune Diane Brady about Saudi Arabia the ambitious Vision 2030 plan aimed at creating and transforming the industries of the future, social systems and urban development. The program will also include a special performance by the 2023 U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate and Harvard University student Salome Agbaroji. Additional speakers added to the lineup include: Carmen Artigas co-chair of the UN Advisory Body on AI; Principal Investigator, Belfer Center Harvard University

commissioner, Firefighters Jing-Ulrich Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, JPMorgan Chase They join speakers already confirmedincluding football legend and entrepreneur Tom Brady as well as CEOs of major companies such as Alex Chris from PayPal, Chris Roosters from Hasbro, Brian Cornell target, Joanne Crévoiserat Tapestry, Jim Fitterling from Dow, Paul Hudson from Sanofi, Barbara Humpton from Siemens United States, Chris Hyams of Indeed, Vimal Kapoor from Honeywell, Kristin Peck of Zoétis, John Stankey of AT&T and CS Venkatakrishnan of Barclays, among others. Also confirmed to speak are former directors of the US CIA. Mike Pompeo And Leon Panetta; Adena FriedmanChairman and CEO, Nasdaq; Gita Gopinathfirst managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Josh Kushnerfounder and CEO, Thrive Capital; Rob Manfred And Adam Silverthe commissioners of Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, respectively; and more. The co-chairs of the Fortune Global Forum 2024 are Diane Bradyexecutive editorial director of Fortune Live Media and the Fortune CEO Initiative; Clay Chandlereditor-in-chief of Fortune, Asia; And Matt HeimerFortune editor, features. For more information, including the full agenda and speaker list, visit the event website. here. About Fortune Global Forum: Since 1995, the Fortune Global Forum has been hosted by Fortune editors in major cities on the dynamic frontiers of global commerce. The Forum brings together business leaders from different sectors from around the world, as well as the chairmen, chairmen and CEOs of the world's largest multinational companies. Participation in the Fortune Global Forum is by invitation only. About Fortune: Fortune is a global, multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and insights for those who want to improve their business. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's greatest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are driving business forward. In digital and print formats, Fortune measures business performance against rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. His iconic rankings includeFortune 500,Global Fortune 500,The most powerful womenAndThe World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by bringing together industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum,Think about technology,And Fortune of the most powerful women. For more information, visit fortune.com. Media contacts: Patrick Reilly Fortune [email protected] Chelsea Hudson Fortune [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-adds-prestigious-dynamic-speakers-to-global-forum-agenda-302299434.html SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Company

