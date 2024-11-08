Rahul Gandhi Alleges Top Minister Forced Playfair Firms to Congratulate PM Modi





In a tweet following the publication of his recent opinion piece, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled an allegation against the government, saying several “fun fair companies” were pressured by a “minister high-ranking” to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government. government programs on social networks.

The minister in question was not mentioned in Rahul Gandhi's tweet.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, “After my article, many gaming parlor companies are telling me that a senior minister called them and forced them to say good things on social media about Prime Minister Modi and the PM's agenda. government. This proves exactly what I'm saying!

The statement followed Rahul Gandhi's op-ed in The Indian Express, in which he criticized monopolistic practices in India, alleging that powerful corporations and business leaders were operating under coercive pressure from the government. He pointed out that businesses were often forced to comply with the government's wishes, stifling competition and innovation.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks follow ongoing debates over the role of corporate interests in shaping the country's political discourse and policy.

Rahul Gandhi criticizes monopolistic practices In his opinion piece, Rahul Gandhi draws a stark comparison between the colonial-era East India Company and today's monopolies, accusing them of stifling competition. Rahul Gandhi argued that India's loss of freedom was not due to foreign invasions but rather the grip of monopolistic corporations that manipulate the system.

“The first East India Company was disbanded more than 150 years ago, but the raw fear it inspired has returned. A new breed of monopolists has taken its place. They have amassed colossal wealth, so even as India has become much more unequal and unfair for “Thousands of businesses have been decimated and India is incapable of creating jobs for its youth,” wrote Rahul Gandhi.

“I know that hundreds of successful and dynamic business leaders in India are afraid of monopolists. Are you one of them? Afraid of talking on the phone? Afraid of monopolists colluding with the state to enter your sector and crash?” Rahul Gandhi continued.

“You know that describing these oligarchic groups as corporations is misleading. When you compete with them, you are not competing with a corporation, you are fighting the Indian state apparatus. Their core competency is not about products , consumers or ideas, but their ability to control Indian government institutions and regulators and, when it comes to surveillance,” added Rahul Gandhi in the editorial.

“Unlike the monopolistic match-fixing groups, there are a greater number of amazing Indian businesses, from micro-businesses to large corporations, but you remain silent. You persevere in an oppressive system,” Rahul Gandhi continued. » said in the editorial.

