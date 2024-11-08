Jimmy Kimmel reacts to 'terrible' election after Donald Trump's victory





“Let me tell you, it was the worst Taco Tuesday of my entire life,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said at the top of his monologue Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. “We had a choice between a prosecutor and a criminal, and we chose the criminal to be president of the United States. More than half of this country voted for the criminal who plans to pardon his crimes.”

This is Trump's third election. He won in 2016 and lost in 2020 to Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump is like the emperor from Star Wars: he's old, he's evil, and he keeps coming back without any reasonable explanation,” Kimmel joked.

Referring to the aftermath of the 2020 election, when Trump refused to accept the result, Kimmel noted: “Kamala Harris called Trump today. She conceded and then explained what the word conceded means.

At one point, Kimmel became serious — and visibly emotional — with his voice cracking several times as he listed the possible consequences of a second Trump term.

“Let’s be honest. Last night was a terrible night,” he said. “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who keep this country going, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for freedom of expression It was a terrible night for the poor, for the middle class, for the elderly who depend on the. social security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, democracy and decency.

“It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was also a bad night for everyone who voted for him. You just don't realize it yet.

Kimmel then responded. “But it was a very good night for Putin and for polio and for lovable billionaires like Elon Musk and the Silicon Valley bros and all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down in front of Donald Trump.”

The ABC late-night host has been a frequent target of Trump, especially after he heckled the former – and now future – president at the Oscars earlier this year.

This was not lost on Kimmel who was seen packing up his office in the open air of tonight's episode, telling Guillermo he was leaving the country.

“I can't stay in this situation for another four years,” Kimmel said, explaining that he is likely on Trump's enemies list. (Later in the monologue, he said, “My only request of President-elect Trump is that he let me share a jail cell with Taylor Swift. I'm really good at making bracelets and I think we get along really well.” GOOD. ” )

Guillermo urged him to stay: “We need you to help us get through this; you have a very important voice.

Kimmel eventually agreed, admitting, “You're right, I have to stay here.” We have unfinished business.

Watch the cold open and monologue above.

