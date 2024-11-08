Trump picks Susie Wiles as chief of staffExBulletin





President-elect Donald Trump praises his senior campaign advisor, Susie Wiles, during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center November 6 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has asked Wiles to become his chief of staff when he takes office in January. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

President-elect Donald Trump has named his first person for his next term: campaign manager Susie Wiles will serve as Trump's White House chief of staff.

Wiles will be the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

Wiles managed Trump's campaign quietly, making very few media or public appearances, although Trump proudly introduced her during his election night speech in Palm Beach, Florida, saying that Susie likes to kind of stay in the back, let me tell you. The Ice Maiden. We call her the Ice Maiden.

He asked her if she wanted to speak and she hesitated, prompting senior campaign adviser and counterpart Chris LaCivita to move forward.

In a statement, Trump touted her role in his 2024 election victory and called her tough, smart, innovative and universally admired and respected. He added that it would be a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first female chief of staff in U.S. history.

Wiles has worked for the Trump political operation on and off since 2016. She first ran campaign operations in Florida, before helping then-candidate Ron DeSantis win the governorship in 2018, which she called the biggest mistake of her career, according to a report. interview with The Atlantics Tim Alberta. She was named CEO of Trumps Save America PAC in 2021 and became a senior member of campaign leadership when Trump announced his candidacy to retake the White House.

