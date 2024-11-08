Xi Jinping congratulates Trump, calling on China and the United States to get along

(Beijing) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent his congratulations to American President-designate Donald Trump and called on the two countries to get along and properly manage their differences after years of bilateral tensions.

The clear victory of the Republican candidate in the race for the White House has opened a new era of uncertainty in the United States and in the world.

The election of Donald Trump could also modify Sino-American relations, strained by a number of subjects such as the status of Taiwan, trade, human rights or even rivalry in high technology.

History has shown that China and the United States benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation, the Chinese head of state told the American president-designate, according to a report published by Chinese state television CCTV.

A stable, healthy and lasting China-US relationship is in line with the common interests of the two countries and the expectations of the international community, Xi Jinping stressed.

These are the first comments from the Chinese president since the victory of the Republican candidate.

Donald Trump, like his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, campaigned promising to put pressure on China.

The Republican tycoon had upped the ante, promising to impose customs duties of 60% on all Chinese products entering the United States.

Mutual respect

Donald Trump wants to restore a certain balance in trade between the United States and China, indicates AFP Yun Sun, co-director of the China and East Asia program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

Given his penchant for exerting maximum pressure before making a deal, I expect him to impose these tariffs, she stressed.

Xi Jinping expressed to Donald Trump on Thursday his hope that the two countries would uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, according to CCTV.

He called on Washington and Beijing to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage their differences, develop mutually beneficial cooperation, and find a correct way for China and the United States to get along in this new era, in the interests of both countries and of the world.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump have already met four times and the American president-designate recently highlighted his very strong relationship with the Chinese leader.

He even claimed that he would be able to dissuade him from launching a military operation against Taiwan by imposing customs duties of 150% on Chinese products.

Recovery plan

In any case, Donald Trump's victory opens a period of uncertainty for Sino-American economic relations, severely shaken during the first term (2017-2021) of the president-designate, when he launched a trade war against Beijing.

Can the Chinese economy afford a similar new scenario?

Because China is already struggling with a laborious post-COVID-19 recovery, weighed down by sluggish consumption and a severe real estate crisis, with many developers in debt and prices which have plunged in recent years.

In this context, the main officials of the Chinese Parliament are meeting this week in Beijing, in particular to develop an economic recovery plan.

Many analysts believe that Donald Trump's victory could push Chinese leaders to strengthen this program of measures, in particular to compensate for future customs surcharges promised by Donald Trump.

Because if it were implemented, this proposal could affect 500 billion dollars worth of imported Chinese goods, calculated the company PineBridge Investments.

We expect the Chinese government to respond with limited retaliation, Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS Investment Research, told AFP.

Beijing could also support the economy domestically to partially offset the repercussions of American surcharges, she emphasizes.