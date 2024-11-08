Video: When Donald Trump called PM Modi a total killer, recalled historical Howdy Modi | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his historic victory in the US presidential election. He called Trump a friend and expressed his desire to further strengthen the India-US partnership. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump Meanwhile, in a recent remark, Trump hailed Prime Minister Modi as a total killer, describing him as the kindest human being and calling him a very good friend. Speaking in October on the Flagrant podcast with hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Trump shared his views on various world leaders. He also said that before Modi became Prime Minister, India was a very unstable country. Modi (India), he is a friend of mine and also the kindest human being. Before his appointment as Prime Minister, India was very unstable. From the outside, he looks like he's your dad. He is the nicest and a total killer, Trump said. Trump also recalled Prime Minister Modis visit to the United States in 2019 for the historic Howdy, Modi event in Houston, Texas, where Modi addressed a large crowd of Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium. They did a thing called Howdy, Modi in Houston, Texas. It was me and him and it was beautiful. It was a gathering of about 80,000 people and it was crazy. We were walking. Today, maybe I won't be able to do something like that, he shared. PM Modi-Trump relationship In his congratulatory message, PM Modi said, “My heartiest congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi and Trump have shown their close relationship on several occasions. A notable moment was Trump's participation in the Howdy Modi event in Houston, where more than 50,000 Indian-Americans gathered in 2019. The two leaders exchanged compliments, highlighting India's deepening ties and the United States. After Prime Minister Modis' visit to the United States, Trump made an important visit to India for the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad in February 2020. Held at the world's largest cricket stadium, this event attracted over 100 000 participants, making it the largest Trump rally outside the United States. At the event, Trump praised Modi's leadership and India's economic growth, emphasizing the democratic values ​​shared by the two nations.

