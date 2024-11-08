Kemi Badenoch is an antidote to groupthink





I can't help but feel a thrill of anxious joy at last weekend's election of Kemi Badenoch as leader of the Conservative Party. This wonderfully educated, highly intelligent and argumentative individual is likely to send new sparks into our political life. It is also likely to challenge the ideological homogeneity that has crept into our institutions, the civil service, the media and universities, in the name of inclusion and diversity. This homogeneity manifests itself in a collective, sometimes barely conscious, adherence to viewpoints inspired, ultimately, by a Marxist analysis of power, which many believe has been detrimental to freedom of expression and investigation. If Ms. Badenoch can keep her cool (and that's a big if), she may be able to return us to a culture in which reasoned argument prevails over the lazy assumption that all right-thinking people must think the same way. The Anglican Church is slightly less affected by this ideological similarity than other institutions. But there are dangers when so many of our leaders automatically think soft left, so that we know their views on immigration, the NHS or the economy before they even speak. For this reason, I am nervous about current attempts to establish new governance arrangements intended to streamline and simplify the pastoral mission of the Church. The proposed changes are currently being discussed in the review committee, having so far managed to avoid any real review by General Synod. The title of the new arrangements, Church of England National Services, does not inspire much hope. We can expect more control from the center, a greater push for ideological consensus, more diversity officers, environmental advisors and stricter safeguards, as well as the expectation negative that anyone in a position of authority can effectively resign due to a safeguarding failure. Add to this simplified church closure processes that are not in line with the demand for growth in numbers and money, and there will be little room left for the various clumsy squads. Think of those (and these are of course not the same people) who disagree with women priests, or who believe in serious theology, or who oppose same-sex marriage, or even those (the majority of regular churchgoers) who might very often vote Conservative. The CoE has traditionally found ways to decentralize power. This allowed its various stakeholders to be heard, at the cost of a valuable but fragile ambiguity. But the centralizing instinct can become oppressive, repressing minorities while loudly claiming to represent them. What those who run our institutions, including the C of E, fail to realize is that the greatest danger to our human flourishing is groupthink. It always veers toward totalitarianism, because misconceptions are simply nullified. We must all relearn the lessons of our history: that a strong argument guarantees freedom. The Creative Spirit hovers above chaos, not above carefully crafted consensus.

