Where did Trump and Harris win? 2024 US election results mapped state by state

Donald Trump has cruised to victory in the 2024 presidential election, sweeping several critical swing states to secure 295 Electoral College votes in a dramatic and historic evening for America.

The Republican eliminated Democratic rival Kamala Harris' chances of making history as the first female president and will now return to the White House on January 20, 2025 to serve a second term.

Trump consolidated his victory nationally as the announcement of Wisconsin's results allowed him to surpass the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

There were jubilant scenes at Trump's election night party in West Palm Beach, Florida, in the early hours of Wednesday, where the president-elect hailed the greatest political movement of all time and ushered in an age of 'gold for America.

Harris, meanwhile, called Trump to congratulate him the next day and addressed supporters Wednesday afternoon, where she promised to keep fighting in her concession speech.

The light of America's promise will always shine as long as we never give up, she told the crowd, as her voice seemed to break.

Trump, who was rejected by a majority of Americans in 2020 during his re-election campaign after winning an unprecedented race in 2016, flipped almost every swing state won by President Joe Biden in 2020. Trump will also have more of ease in Congress, because the Republicans also did it. took control of the Senate.

Trump has broken through the so-called blue wall in Rust Belt battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He also won in Georgia and North Carolina.

The results of the presidential races in Nevada and Arizona have not yet been announced.

Harris supporters were pictured looking distressed at the watch party Tuesday night at her alma mater Howard University in Washington DC as the results began to come in.

The situation was very different in West Palm Beach, where at 1:47 a.m. Fox News declared Trump the winner before some states had announced their results, as he prepared to speak to his supporters.

This is a political victory that our country has never experienced before. Nothing like that, Trump told supporters from the convention center stage at 2:30 a.m., surrounded by members of the Trump family and his closest allies.

Donald Trump celebrates his victory on election night at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida (Getty Images)

Federal law enforcement and election officials were prepared for disruption this year after the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 election and Trump's disingenuous efforts to overturn the results of a race he lost. Authorities have attributed non-credible bomb threats in several states to Russian actors. According to exit polls, voters ranked the state of democracy as the number one issue to inform their voting decision.

Trump also won in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas , Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming, according to preliminary results.

Harris, meanwhile, won the states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, from New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, as well as Washington State. Washington DC.

Of the swing states Biden won in 2020, Harris was only expected to win Minnesota.

She also garnered electoral votes in Maine and Nebraska, two states with a uniquely split electoral vote scenario, rather than the winner-takes-all outcome in other states.

Trump's victory in Georgia reverses Democratic gains in the state after Biden narrowly beat Trump there in 2020, when he became the first Democratic candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

His victory in Florida marks his third consecutive victory in the state, following that of former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Chairs and trash in an empty field after a Harris election night at Howard University, Washington DC (Getty Images)

Trump is projected to win four of Nebraska's five electoral votes in this split electoral count in the state. He is also expected to win at least one electoral vote in Maine.

Media outlets made their projections for each winning state as election officials counted ballots and preliminary voting data was released. The Independent relies on Associated Press projections.

Media outlets released their final projections in the early hours of November 6, with the Associated Press calling the race for Trump at 5:34 a.m. ET. However, these determinations are only projections. The results must be certified in each state and then certified by Congress on January 6, 2025.

Experts previously told The Independent that the timing of when the race is called depends largely on two things: how close each state's elections are and those states' specific laws regarding vote counting and potential recounts, which all vary.

Senate and House races

Republicans took control of the Senate for the first time in four years after flipping seats and snatching a narrow majority from Democrats in the upper house of Congress.

House and Senate elections across the country have determined the balance of power in Congress, where Democrats currently hold the narrowest majority in the Senate and Republicans a slim majority in the House.

A Republican trio with clear leadership in the White House, Senate and House of Representatives could quickly pave the way for the Republican Party's sweeping legislative agenda that has been largely curtailed by Democratic lawmakers and the Biden presidency.

With 38 races remaining to be called in the House, the issue is still on the table. Currently, Democratic candidates have secured 191 seats in the House and Republicans have secured 206.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, controversial Republican Tim Sheehy of Montana defeated Democratic incumbent Jon Tester.

Ohio voters ousted Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and elected Republican challenger Bernie Moreno, who previously called the former president crazy but has since embraced his agenda.

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice won a Senate seat, flipping a seat previously held by former Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is not seeking re-election.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida defeated Democratic opponent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. And in Texas, Republican Ted Cruz repelled the challenge of Democratic candidate Colin Allred.

Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine both won their Senate seats as independents. The Independent included Sanders and King in the Democratic tally because they are in the party.

In Maryland's Senate race, Democratic candidate Angela Alsobrooks defeated the state's former governor Larry Hogan, an anti-Trump Republican.

Alsobrooks is set to become the first Black person elected to the Senate by the state.

Only 34 of the Senate's 100 seats were currently up for grabs, with senators serving six-year terms and a third being elected every two years. Eighteen of those seats were previously held by Democratic senators, threatening their slim majority.

But all 435 House seats are up for election.

Delaware voters elected Democratic candidate Sarah McBride to fill the state's only seat in the House, making her the first openly transgender member of Congress in American history.

Results will be updated live as they arrive. Check back for updates.

