PM Modi recalls 'Howdy Modi', 'Namaste Trump' events in call with US president-elect | News from India





NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among government leaders to congratulate US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, the two leaders recalled their interactions, including the Hi Modi event in Houston and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during President Trump's visit to India.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi, during his telephonic conversation with Trump, emphasized that his victory reflected the deep confidence of the American people in his leadership and vision.

“The Prime Minister warmly congratulated him on his re-election as President of the United States of America as well as the success of the Republican Party in the Congressional elections,” the statement said.

“The Prime Minister emphasized that his spectacular and resounding victory reflected the deep confidence of the American people in his leadership and vision. Reflecting on the positive dynamics of the India-US partnership during President Trump's first term, the Prime Minister recalled their memorable interactions, including the Howdy Modi in Houston in September 2019 and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during President Trump's visit to India in February 2020,” he adds.

According to the MEA, the two leaders reiterated the importance of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States for the benefit of the people of both countries.

“Both leaders reiterated the importance of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States, for the benefit of the people of both countries as well as global peace and stability,” the ministry said.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to work together to further strengthen bilateral ties in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi expressed enthusiasm for renewed collaboration on common strategic goals. On social media platform India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors.

According to ANI sources, Trump responded warmly to PM Modi's remarks, calling India a “beautiful country” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “beautiful man”. Trump also mentioned that Modi was among the first world leaders he spoke with after securing his victory. He expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister, saying, “the whole world loves Prime Minister Modi.” and also highlighted India as a valuable ally.

Trump, who at age 78 won back the presidency by surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed, addressed his supporters with gratitude. He acknowledged the American public's support for the Florida speech, calling it an “extraordinary honor,” and expressed optimism about the potential for national unity.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said, in what he described as a time that could foster reconciliation in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-recalls-howdy-modi-namaste-trump-events-in-call-with-us-president-elect/articleshow/115042144.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos