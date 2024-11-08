how a disbarred criminal came back to rule America





At the end of May, leaving the New York courtroom where he had just been found guilty of falsifying business records, Donald Trump spoke out against the judgment and declared that American voters would have the last word.

It was a shame, he said. The real verdict will be on November 5, that of the people. And they know what happened here, Trump said.

It took just over five months for the 78-year-old Republican to go from criminal to president-elect, resoundingly defeating Kamala Harris and completing his own political rise from the ashes.

Trump's standing was at its worst in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, when his approval rating plummeted and he was impeached for his role in inciting the riot by its supporters aiming to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

But even as senior Republican senators such as Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham condemned him, they refused to support his conviction in the upper house of Congress, which would have prevented him from running for office again.

It was this small window of political comeback that Trump ruthlessly exploited, armed with the enduring loyalty of a small entourage of aides and the Make America Great Again conservative faithful who never left him.

Trump remained relatively low-key at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for nearly a year and a half after leaving office. But Republican figures, even high-ranking figures such as Kevin McCarthy, then the House minority leader, came to visit us.

Trump's political pariah status has begun to dissipate. He encouraged his allies to run in the midterm congressional elections.

Then came another moment, according to Trump's political opponents, that would, once again, snuff out all his dreams of re-election.

In early August 2022, FBI agents raided the resort town of Palm Beach to recover a trove of classified documents dating from his time in the White House, some containing sensitive information related to national security, which he refused to return.

This marked the start of Trump's legal problems and, politically, it proved to be a blessing in deep disguise.

The reaction from Trump's conservative base was instantaneous: The Justice Department's decision made him a political martyr, at least in the eyes of many Republicans.

Then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and Donald Trump in 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida Kevin Lamarque/Reuters In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to recover classified documents dating from his time at the White House. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

Trump then considered running for the White House again, but decided to wait until the November midterm elections to make his decision.

This seemed like the worst time. Several of Trump's nominees for Congress lost heavily, with Democrats doing far better than expected amid anger over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. The electorate seemed to reject Trump's extremist candidates and his radical Maga agenda.

But Trump was undeterred. America's comeback begins now, he said as he presented his candidacy from his gilded ballroom in Palm Beach.

Trump was the first Republican to announce a 2024 White House bid, but he faced a shadow rival in Ron DeSantis, the popular Florida governor who had just been re-elected but had not officially announced his candidacy.

Another legal challenge came to his aid. In March 2023, Trump was indicted in New York, generating a new wave of conservative sympathy as he portrayed himself as a victim of political oppression.

In the months since, Trump has been indicted in other jurisdictions, including federal charges in Miami for the classified documents affair, federal charges in Washington, and state-level charges in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Each indictment would have sounded the death knell for other politicians. For Trump, they became a fundraising opportunity and a media boon. Victimization has become the money- and dynamism-generating core of its political revival.

The legal issues have angered Trump. But they also sucked the oxygen and attention away from his presidential rivals within the Republican Party. DeSantis then joined the race to become the party's nominee, as did Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and former United States ambassador to the United Nations.

The photo of Donald Trump released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia in 2023 Fulton County Sheriff's Office/ReutersNikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump to 'Being Republican presidential candidate Win McNamee/Getty Images

They would be his last serious rivals in the Iowa caucuses in January of this year. Trump blew away the field on a frigid day of voting in the Midwestern state. By Super Tuesday in March, he was back at the helm of the Republican Party.

For a time, Democrats were hopeful about the Biden-Trump rematch and happy that Trump would spend much of the spring in a New York courtroom rather than on the campaign trail.

But by the time Trump was convicted in New York in May, polls showed him comfortably ahead of Biden, whose handling of immigration and the economy after a multi-decade period of high inflation was undermining his rates. 'approval.

There was also the question of Biden's age.

Trump, at 78, just three years younger than Biden, agreed to an unusually early presidential debate in late June in Atlanta. It was a crushing moment for the Democrat and Trump took full advantage of it.

I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence, I don't think he knows what he said either, Trump said in a devastating exchange.

With the political wind behind him, Trump was preparing for a raucous Republican convention in Milwaukee when he was shot by a gunman at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The bullet grazed his ear and Trump collapsed to the ground behind the podium where he was speaking. He stood up, bloodied and shaken, and raising his fist, he shouted Fight, fight!

It was another critical moment in the campaign to resurrect criminals.

The images, including a photo recalling the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, went around the world. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, immediately supported Trump.

Within weeks, he would finance the Republican ground game in key states like Pennsylvania, and promote Trump to millions of supporters in X.

Biden was now the most injured candidate. Harris would replace him eight days after the assassination attempt, another twist in the most volatile election the country has ever seen.

Harris quickly unified the Democratic Party. She outpaced her Republican rival in the polls for a few weeks, and soundly beat him in their only presidential debate, an event instantly infamous for Trump's lie about Haitians eating pets in Ohio.

Just under two months later, it was clear that a majority of American voters were not in the mood to hear his more optimistic and hopeful message about the promise of America.

They stood by Trump, persuaded by his promise to cut costs and crack down on immigrants and unfazed by racist insults from speakers at a major Trump rally in New York, or the violent rhetoric that erupted continued until its final gathering in Grand Rapids, Michigan. , Monday evening.

On January 20, Trump will be both the oldest American president to be inaugurated and the first convicted felon to sit in the Oval Office. But for now, he is celebrating a second coronation which he himself perhaps did not expect.

As his victory became clear, Trump seemed surprised by the scale of his political resurrection.

We did the most incredible political thing, look what happened. Is this crazy? he said at a party in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning.

