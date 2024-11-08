Pakistan unlikely to be high on Trump's foreign policy radar





Islamabad, November 7 (SocialNews.XYZ) Foreign policy experts in Pakistan say Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election is unlikely to trigger any change in the hardline stance adopted by Washington towards of Islamabad in recent years.

Analysts argue that US policy towards Pakistan has never been based on good personal terms and would be no different under the new Trump administration.

Interestingly, Trump's triumph is linked to the potential release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Rawalpindi prison on multiple corruption and sedition charges.

As Trump announced his victory in remote West Palm Beach on Wednesday, celebrations erupted in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) camp with several leaders highlighting Trump's “good personal relationship” with party founder Imran Khan .

They insist the new US president would use his office to influence Shehbaz Sharif's government and force Pakistan to release Khan from prison.

“A myth has been created that Trump had very close personal ties with Imran Khan. This is not true. The fact is that Pakistan did not have good terms with the United States when Trump was president. He wanted to leave Afghanistan, for which he sought help from then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to talk to the Taliban,” Touqir Hussain, a former ambassador, wrote in Dawn on Thursday.

“It was because of Trump's desire to leave Afghanistan that Imran Khan received a visit to Washington and received warm and exceptional public praise from Trump. But once the deal with the Taliban was reached , Trump turned his back on Pakistan, leaving no mark on the relationship,” he added.

Analysts believe that Pakistan's relations with the United States, coupled with Islamabad's domestic political dynamics, are not on the list of issues of major public interest that Trump needs to address.

“Trump's policy toward Islamabad would be the same as Joe Biden's, maintaining low-intensity engagement and without expanding relations to a high-profile level or lowering the bar on sanctions,” he said. said an expert.

Last month, more than 60 members of the US Congress urged US President Joe Biden to initiate talks with Islamabad and seek the release of the PTI's founding chairman.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry (FO) on Thursday termed all speculations on the issue as inaccurate.

“President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated newly elected US President Donald Trump. Pakistan desires strong bilateral relations with the US. Any speculation about interference in Pakistan's internal affairs is baseless” , said FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a weekly interview. press briefing in Islamabad.

She mentioned that Pakistan and the United States remain “long-standing friends and partners.”

Another government source said linking the release of PTI founder Imran Khan to the outcome of the US elections was mere speculation.

“The cases against Imran Khan are still being heard in the courts. His release is a legal matter at the local level. These cases would be considered in accordance with the law, and the government would not accept any dictation from any foreign country to this subject,” he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Trump on his victory in the US elections, calling it a “historic” victory.

“I look forward to working closely with the new administration to further strengthen and expand the Pakistan-US partnership,” he said.

Source: IANS

