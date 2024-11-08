Vasudha noticed the growing problem of misinformation online after studying new media at ACJ in Chennai and became interested in separating fact from fiction. She wants to explore how global issues affect individuals on a micro level. Before joining the Newscheckers UK team, she worked with Latestly. Pankaj Menon is a Delhi-based fact-checker who loves digital research and exposing misinformation. He completed his Masters in International Relations from the University of Madras and has worked in the past with organizations such as NDTV, Times Now and Deccan Chronicle Online.

Claim

Prime Minister Modi predicted Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections.

Do

PM Modi's 2019 remarks shared out of context.

Republican candidate Donald Trump won the election for the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. Soon after, several social media users shared a video of Prime Minister Modi with the US president-elect, claiming that he had predicted Trump's victory in the recently concluded elections.

In the 25-second video, Prime Minister Modi is heard saying: Friends, in India, we have good relations with President Trump. The words, the words of candidate Trump – This time Asset sarkar.

Several X and Facebook users, including verified handles, shared the video claiming that Modi ji had already predicted it. This time Asset sarkar. Newschecker, however, discovered that the video was old and unrelated to the results of the recent US presidential poll.

Verification/fact-checking

A keyword search for PM Modi, and This time Asset sarkar on Google led us to a report of NDTVdate September 23, 2019. Presenting a longer version of the viral clip, he said: The camaraderie between India and the United States was blazing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted President Donald Trump at the mega-show in Houston today and recalled ably to the 50,000 Indians present how India connected with him.

Around 5:30 am in the video, PM Modi is seen making the remarks shown in the viral footage.

Screenshot of a YouTube video from NDTV

We also found a YouTube video of the BJP Since September 22, 2019 featuring the Prime Minister's speech in Houston. PM Modi introduces India's friend President Donald Trump at the historic #HowdyModi in Houston, Texas, his description says.

At the 6:34 minute counter, we spotted the viral clip of Prime Minister Modi saying: This time Asset sarkar.”

Screenshot of a YouTube video made by BJP

Prime Minister Modi had addressed Hi Modian Indian community event, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, during his visit to the United States in September 2019. The then US President Donald Trump had also attended.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had later clarified that Prime Minister Modi had not used the expression. This time Asset sarkar to support the Republican candidate in the 2020 US presidential elections.

I think, please look very carefully at what the Prime Minister said. If I remember correctly what the Prime Minister said, it was that candidate Trump used that. So, the Prime Minister is talking about the past, I mean, he (Modi) was quite clear about what he was talking about. He was saying, this is what you said as a candidate, which showed that you were trying to (connect with India and its people even as a candidate), Jaishankar would have » said during a visit to Washington DC.

Adding: We have a (very nonpartisan approach to American domestic politics). So our approach to whatever happens in this country is their policy, not ours.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Asset had said This time Asset sarkar in a campaign ad.

Trump lost the 2020 US presidential election

Democrat Joe Biden had won the election of the 46th US president in November 2020 by defeating the incumbent, Trump, with a clear majority. Biden had 306 electoral votes, while Trump had 232.

Screenshot of the New York Times website

Did the Prime Minister support Trump before the election?

Asset had earlier announced that Prime Minister Modi would meet him during his visit to the United States in September This year. However, the meeting never took place.

However PM Modi Although his friend Donald Trump congratulated his friend on his spectacular victory, we could not find any official statement from him supporting the Republican for the 2024 US presidential elections.

Conclusion

As a result, old remarks by Prime Minister Modi were shared out of context to claim that he was predicting Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Result: missing context

