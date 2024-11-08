The British ambassador to the United States will not see her mandate extended following the historic Donald…





Dame Karen Pierce will not have her tenure in the United States extended, according to LBC.



The mandate of the British ambassador to the United States will not be extended, according to LBC. Dame Karen Pierce has been widely credited with helping secure a key meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump a few months ago. The two men reportedly had a warm first meeting, alongside David Lammy, the foreign secretary, despite comments made by senior Labor figures in the past. Labour's Pat McFadden said earlier today that she was doing a “great job” and wanted to continue doing so during the transition period. Learn more: Why did Trump win and Harris lose? Nick Ferrari polls US voters following US election results Learn more: Trump-Starmer row will have 'no impact' on wider relationship with UK, says Anthony Scaramucci Mel Stride says he 'sees no sympathy for Nazis or the KKK in Donald Trump'



He added: I cannot say exactly when his term will end. She's been doing it for a few years, but she's here for now, she'll be here for a while, and she's doing an absolutely fantastic job for our country. She was first appointed under Boris Johnson and served the final year of Trump's final term. This means she will likely stay until early next year, but after that the Prime Minister is expected to announce her replacement. She said yesterday, after Mr Trump was confirmed winner of the US election: “We look forward to deepening our already deep and successful partnership as we meet the challenges of the 21st century.” » She focused on lobbying the US government to support Ukraine – and was closely involved with Lord Cameron to convince him of the matter. Dame Karen Pierce, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the United States.



Labor bigwigs David Miliband and Peter Mandelson have been tipped for the role of ambassador. Nigel Farage suggested he could provide a useful bridge between Britain and the United States through his relationship with the president-elect. The Foreign Office said it would make any announcements in the usual way. Dame Karen worked for the Foreign Office for 43 years and held posts in Japan, Ukraine and the Balkans. She also represented the UK at the UN for three years and was the first female ambassador to the United States.

