What will Trump do with his second presidency? Mass deportation and oil drilling





Commercial rates

Trump plans to significantly ramp up the protectionist trade policies of his first term, threatening to impose tariffs of more than 10% on all foreign imports, and perhaps even 100% tariffs on some products made in China.

He said he believed it would correct the trade imbalance and unfair practices of other countries that were stealing U.S. jobs and wealth.

Trump said China was the main culprit, but described India, Brazil, France and other European countries as very difficult to deal with when it comes to trade.

He rejected suggestions that these policies could have an inflationary impact, presenting them as a reciprocal action that would bring jobs back to the United States.

Deploy the Ministry of Justice

For Trump, one of the most seductive powers of the presidency is his oversight of the Justice Department.

Taking control of the department and filling it with his allies will be vital to his personal and political agenda.

The four-times indicted president-elect will take office as a defendant in two federal criminal cases brought by prosecutor Jack Smith. The independent special prosecutor is suing Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and for his accusations that he mishandled classified documents. Although the latter case was dismissed, Mr. Smith is working to reinstate it.

In the run-up to the presidential election, Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt that if he took back the White House, he would fire Mr. Smith within two seconds.

The Justice Department's tradition of political independence is a hallmark of the post-Watergate era, but Trump predicted to Hewitt that he would face no repercussions if he intervened. I don't think they'll impeach me if I fire Jack Smith, he said.

Trump also pledged to exercise control over the Justice Department by securing pardons or releases for convicted rioters serving sentences for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Pursuing opponents

Trump has not ruled out asking federal prosecutors to prosecute or fire those who do not follow his instructions. It will depend on the situation, he said.

Asked if he would go after Joe Biden and his family, the Republican said he would be inclined not to.

But he later added: Biden, I'm sure, will be prosecuted for all his crimes, because he committed many crimes, without specifying exactly what they were.

