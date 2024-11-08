NATO minister issues warning after Donald Trump victory





Europe “must urgently take more responsibility” for its own security, Poland's foreign minister has said, after Donald Trump won the US election to return to the Oval Office early next year.

“Europe must urgently take more responsibility for security,” Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday. “The winds of history are blowing stronger and stronger. Polish leaders will be up to the task.”

Many European countries are part of the European Union or NATO, and sometimes both. NATO has played a particularly important role for decades as a defensive alliance, even though the United States has historically provided many costly military capabilities to its European members, as well as the alliance's primary nuclear deterrent .

Former and current President-elect Trump repeatedly criticized the alliance and discussed U.S. withdrawal from NATO while in office, senior administration officials told The New York Times in 2019.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks to the media as he arrives to attend an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the Czernin Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, May 31, 2024.

Experts say that while Trump is unlikely to pull the United States out of NATO, the coming years will be difficult for the alliance, not least because many countries have failed to prepare for the return triumphant over Trump.

Pressing questions arise about how Europe will approach its own security under a second Trump presidency and who will take the lead on aid to Ukraine. Trump said he would cut U.S. military aid to Ukraine if re-elected.

“It's an unpleasant surprise for most European governments,” Edward Hunter Christie, a former NATO official, told Newsweek on Wednesday. “European policymakers feared – and they never hid it – the prospect of a second Trump presidency. »

Earlier this year, Trump said he would “encourage” Russia to launch attacks against any NATO countries that he said were failing to meet their financial commitments to the alliance. The Biden administration denounced the remarks as “appalling and unbalanced.”

“Trump has been very consistent for decades in saying that America's allies are parasites and free riders in protecting America,” Hunter Christie said.

NATO members are expected to spend around 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. However, this measure is not binding and several countries have not reached this threshold, although new measures taken in recent years have enabled many of them to now reach the target.

NATO countries located on the eastern flank of the alliance, close to Russia and the burning conflict in Ukraine, have taken Western European countries by storm. Warsaw announced this summer that it would devote 5% of its GDP to defense in 2025.

U.S. military aid is extremely important to kyiv, and European countries will likely struggle to support Ukraine's strenuous efforts without Washington.

“Most people expect, or at least fear, that Trump will slow down and eventually stop, or significantly reduce, US military aid to Ukraine, which would put the Europeans in an almost impossible situation,” said Hunter Christie.

