How Elon Musk plans to profit from Trump's presidential victory





Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 5 October 2024.

Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

As Donald Trump celebrated his presidential victory early Wednesday morning, Elon Musk was by his side.

“A star is born. Elon,” Trump said on stage at his Mar-a-Lago resort, thanking the world's richest person for spending two weeks campaigning in Pennsylvania.

Musk, who has invested at least $130 million in a pro-Trump campaign, has turned supporting Trump into another full-time job in recent months, funding a swing state operation to register voters and using his social media platform X to constantly tout his favorite candidate, often with incorrect information.

Musk's investment in Trump is already paying off, even though Trump won't take office until January 20.

Tesla shares soared 15% on Wednesday, adding about $15 billion in paper value to Musk's net worth. The electric vehicle maker faces global market headwinds from China-based rivals, falling European sales and growing consumer distaste for its political views.

But as Musk warms up to Trump and the president-elect promises to reduce the kinds of regulations Musk abhors, Wall Street is betting that Tesla, overall, will be a beneficiary.

For Musk, the potential gains go far beyond Tesla.

During his victory speech, Trump also praised Musk's SpaceX and thanked Musk for delivering Starlink Wi-Fi terminals to hurricane-hit parts of the United States. All of this leaves Musk with plenty of reason to be optimistic that a second Trump administration will pay him good dividends. and its businesses.

Musk's companies are currently involved in a series of investigations and lawsuits brought by federal agencies regarding matters including alleged securities law violations, workplace safety, labor rights violations and civil rights, violations of federal environmental laws, consumer fraud and vehicle safety defects.

Given the executive branch's outsized control over federal regulators, Musk can expect regulators and intelligence agencies to terminate some or all of the 19 known ongoing federal investigations and prosecutions against Tesla, SpaceX and X, formerly known as Twitter.

At New York's Madison Square Garden on October 27, Musk was one of many Trump fans and surrogates to speak at an all-day rally. Much of the media coverage of the event focused on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's bigoted jokes, including his description of Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Musk was introduced by Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, who called the Tesla CEO “the greatest capitalist” in U.S. history. Lutnick said he and Musk were co-founders of the envisioned “Department of Government Efficiency,” and he asked Musk how much he thought could be cut from the federal budget.

Musk responded “at least $2 trillion,” which is more than the federal government's discretionary budget of $1.7 trillion. The remark received a shout from Lutnick and applause from the crowd.

Musk did not specify what he was seeking to remove, but he has previously accused agencies such as the SEC, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration of going too far in regulation or undermining its right to freedom of expression.

He also accused the Biden administration of hiring too many IRS personnel and strongly opposed a so-called tax on billionaires.

Playing a role on a custom commission could give Musk power over federal agency budgets and staffing and the ability to push for the elimination of troublesome regulations.

Musk also said during a Tesla earnings conference call on October 23 that he intended to use his influence with Trump to establish a “federal approval process for autonomous vehicles.” Currently, approvals occur at the state level.

Tesla has been working on driverless technology for more than a decade, but has yet to produce a robotaxi or vehicle that is safe to use without a human ready to steer or brake at a moment's notice.

Additionally, a Trump administration could agree to step up the government's work with its businesses.

Musk's new startup, xAI, develops large language models and generative artificial intelligence software that aims to compete with similar products from OpenAI, Meta and others backed by Microsoft.

Meta recently announced that its open source Llama models are available to U.S. government agencies in defense and national security. And OpenAI is already working with the U.S. military after adding a retired U.S. Army general and former director of the National Security Agency to its board in June.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

SpaceX captures the first stage of the “Super Heavy” booster of its Starship rocket on October 13, 2024.

Sergio Flores | Afp | Getty Images

SpaceX's billions in federal contracts

According to a FedScout study of federal spending and prime contracts, SpaceX has received more than $19 billion in federal government contracts since 2008, including from NASA, the U.S. Air Force and the Space Force.

The company is on track to reap several billion dollars annually from prime contracts with the federal government for years to come, according to FedScout CEO Geoff Orazem.

This figure does not include classified spending, smaller items like Starlink terminals, or spending made at the state level through federal block grants, such as when the Federal Emergency Management Agency helps states recover. of a natural disaster.

Meanwhile, Tesla has reported about $10 billion in sales of “automotive regulatory credits,” or environmental credits, since 2015, Orazem found while evaluating the company's financial filings.

These incentives largely stem from federal and state regulations in the United States that require automakers to sell a certain number of low-emission vehicles or buy credits from companies like Tesla, which often have a surplus.

Regulatory credits accounted for approximately 60% of Tesla's net profit in the second quarter of 2024 and 39% in the third quarter. Other government rebates on electric vehicle sales accounted for about 50% of Tesla's third-quarter profit.

Trump has not said whether he will continue these rebates and regulatory credit programs. He previously said he might cut the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

Additionally, Trump promised to cut income taxes and impose high tariffs. While the tariffs could help protect Tesla from Chinese competitors, such a move could cause significant disruption to Tesla's automotive supply chain, which relies on some materials and parts from China.

When it comes to worker protections, Musk has sought to invalidate the constitutional authority of the National Labor Relations Board through litigation. He may find that such lawsuits are no longer necessary if Trump is willing to eliminate or reduce the power of the agency, which is supposed to ensure that companies comply with federal laws allowing workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining with their employers.

Then there's Musk's involvement with sanctioned governments.

At SpaceX, Musk banned the use of Starlink, the company's satellite internet service, over Taiwan, even for U.S. troops based there. The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk cut off access as a favor requested by Russian President Vladimir Putin, allegedly on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a series of frequent and ongoing talks between the two men.

In response to the reports, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that if true, Musk's conversations with Putin should be the subject of a federal investigation.

According to NBC News analysis, Musk repeatedly posted pro-Kremlin content to his hundreds of millions of followers on X. He even interacted with content from Tenet Media and its creators at least 60 times on the network. social. Tenet was at the center of an alleged Russian covert operation aimed at manipulating American public opinion ahead of the 2024 election, according to the Justice Department.

While Vice President-elect JD Vance recently called Putin an adversary of the United States, Trump has frequently spoken of his affection for the Russian president, even since Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kremlin officials celebrated Trump's victory in this week's election.

Musk, who publicly supported Trump moments after the first assassination attempt on the former president in July, said he intended to stay involved in American politics for the long term.

He said Tuesday during a discussion on United.

A priority, Musk said, would be to help elect district attorneys “who will prosecute repeat violent criminals who are clearly a danger to people.”

