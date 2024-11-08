Today in Politics: PM Modi to kick off Maharashtra campaign with rallies in Dhule and Nashik | News from the political pulse





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his campaign blitz in election-holding Maharashtra on Friday with a rally in Dhule and a public meeting in Nashik.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Maharashtra BJP said the Prime Minister would also hold a roadshow in Pune on November 12.

Modi's first rally will be held in Dhule in northern Maharashtra and will continue to Nashik, where he will address a public meeting, he said. Elections to the 288-member state legislature will be held on Nov. 20 and votes will be counted three days later. The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance that also includes Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and the Congress, is fighting against the Mahayuti in the elections. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in Maharashtra where he will address four public rallies in Shirala, Karad South, Sangli and Ichalkaranji Assembly constituencies. Congress to kick off Delhi Nyay yatra The month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will begin on Friday in Rajghat as it plans to press the AAP government on various issues to regain lost ground in the city before legislative elections scheduled for early next year. Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, are likely to attend the yatra. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said they have invited Kharge, Gandhi and Venugopal while other party leaders will also participate in this yatra from time to time and extend their support. On the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul GandhiCongress workers and leaders would interact with the people of the city during the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra and learn about the problems they have been facing over the last 10 years. The march will begin on November 8 from Rajghat, pass through all 70 Assembly segments and conclude in Timarpur on December 4. It would take place in four phases. The first phase would cover 16 assembly segments from Chandni Chowk and the second phase from November 15 to 20 would cover 18 seats. As many as 16 Assembly segments would be covered in the third phase, from November 22 to 27, and 20 seats in the fourth, from November 29 to December 4. Telangana CM to meet victims of Musi pollution Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will interact with people affected by the pollution of Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on November 8. Reddy would visit the famous temple of Lord Narasimha at Yadagirigutta on November 8, his birthday. He would then leave on foot to meet the populations living near the Musi river, official sources said on Monday. The interaction is planned in the backdrop of the state government's plan to rejuvenate the heavily polluted Musi River, which flows through the city of Hyderabad before reaching Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, and to redevelop the banks of the Musi River. BRS president KT Rama Rao had last month alleged that “a scam has started in Telangana in the name of rejuvenation of Musi river”, while Reddy accused the opposition party of trying to block the Musi project . – With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/today-in-politics-pm-modi-maharashtra-campaign-congress-delhi-rahul-gandhi-9659253/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos