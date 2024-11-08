Making fun of the Labor Party | Robert Hutton

<br />

This article is from the November 2024 issue of The Critic. To receive the full magazine, why not subscribe? We're currently offering five issues for just £10..

“YesYou must, people tell me, miss the Tories. They were so much easier to draw. Behind my back, they are more direct. “When will Hutton find a solution to Starmer? someone asked the editor. That's a pretty fair question.

As a cartoonist charged with making fun of the government, I woke up every morning with the certainty that the Tories would have done something stupid by lunchtime. Indeed, there were times when we wondered if we shouldn't move on to two sketches per day, just to understand everything.

Since July, the work has been harder. It would be unfair to blame ministers for this. They are trying, as in many areas, to meet our expectations, but are hampered by their inexperience: they simply cannot yet sow chaos as the conservatives could.

To give credit where credit is due, the Prime Minister's baffling decision to get involved in a low-stakes gift scandal, then explain it very poorly and very slowly, feels like it has the ingredients keys to a series of long-running jokes.

A sketch is like a sitcom. Everyone needs to know who the characters are.

Yet I must admit that I greeted the Conservative conference with a sigh of pleasure. Boris Johnson has a series of fantastic memoirs, you say? Tom Tugendhat about to reveal he was in the military? Kemi Badenoch is angry because people keep writing what she says? Robert Jenrick thinks the country is in trouble and wants to know who is in charge? For a few happy days, life became simple again.

Why is it harder to draw Labour? Am I part of the hated liberal media elite I keep hearing about from columnists who live in expensive homes? Obviously the answer to that question is yes, but in the past I've managed to mock Labor leaders from Tony Blair to Jeremy Corbyn.

Looking for help, I consulted comedian Joel Morris, author of Be funny or diean attempt to understand how humor works. His response was that a sketch is like a sitcom: everyone has to know who the characters are.

When Del Boy sees an opportunity to make money, the public knows how he will react, just like when Frasier Crane hears of an exclusive new restaurant or Sir Humphrey Appleby learns of a plan to cut the civil service budget .

“Your problem is it’s the first week and we don’t know anyone,” Morris said. “Sitcoms are like Asterix’s village: they’re full of recognizable characters. We are a disparate community, but we all agree on who in our village we joke about. Until we agree on this village, it's difficult to make jokes.

In other words: if I say something is “typical Boris Johnson”, you have a mental image. But what is the “typical Keir Starmer”? Worse yet, what is the “typical Jonathan Reynolds”? (He's the business secretary, but you knew that.)

A key figure in the government's first hundred days was Sue Gray, but how many people have a mental fixation on her? How many of us would recognize his voice? As for her character, political correspondents disagree on whether she is a Machiavellian schemer or out of touch.

It's not just pranksters who are in trouble. You're part of the problem too, as author and journalist Helen Lewis noted when she appeared on Do I have news for you recently. “The audience definitely had a moment of adjustment. With conservatives, we have a shorthand way of describing who these people are. I'm not sure people still have strong feelings about Bridget Phillipson or Wes Streeting.

She also believes that the Labor Party has not yet caused a real scandal. “One of the problems with the gift story is that it's not weird enough. Did people take money for costumes? Well, normal people like costumes. Did people buy Taylor Swift tickets? Taylor Swift tickets are something that normal people love. Where is the gold wallpaper? Where are the ducks?

We also disagree on the government's history. Is this a different type of chaos? Venal corruption? A complacent triumphalism? Pious people, blind to their faults? Pride?

The good news, according to Morris, is that we will get there. “It takes time for everyone to get used to who they are. » He compares Parliament to The Simpsons. Some MPs are regular cast members, others are Troy McClure, who appears from time to time. “We need to have an agreed distribution list.”

Whatever Starmer's other failures, no one can accuse him of not doing his best to help. His first 100 days are perhaps most easily understood as state support for cartoonists to help us through a difficult time. Like other things like it, it cost a lot and wasn't quite achieved, but we may discover that Labor has a grand British satire strategy, aimed at reviving topical humor throughout the country.