What Donald Trump's victory will mean for big tech





The loudest cheers of the evening were prompted by Trump's promise to fire Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, a regulatory agency that has filed a series of lawsuits against crypto companies under the Biden administration .

Furthermore, Trump promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the creator of the darknet market Silk Road, who is currently serving life in prison. Silk Road, through which people bought and resold drugs and other contraband, was one of the first online services to accept bitcoin as payment. The severity of Ulbricht's sentence is widely seen as disproportionate by bitcoiners, who have long called for his release.

Antitrust

A first indicator of the relationship that the Trump administration intends to maintain with big technologies will be the fate of the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan.

Khan, the FTC's youngest chairman at 35, has become a hot spot on the campaign trail. Among Democratic donors, his approach to antitrust enforcement and corporate power was deeply controversial. Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft have all faced legal challenges during his tenure, although some have had more success than others.

Lina Khan is a person who is not helping America, Hoffman, a LinkedIn co-founder and Democratic donor, told CNN in July. Trump donor Elon Musk also expressed his displeasure. She will be fired soon, he said of Khan last week.

Dan Ives, an analyst at financial services firm Wedbush, described Khan as a nightmare for the tech sector, adding that analysts believed his departure would act as a catalyst for more deals with big tech companies. Musk's influence over Trump could also catalyze and accelerate Khan's eventual exit, he said.

Trump vaguely suggested that something be done about Google, to make the company fairer. Vance was more explicit, praising Khan for doing a very good job.

Vance appears to view the breakups as a solution to what he claims is Big Tech's censorship of conservatives. When companies like Facebook and Google censor American citizens, making it harder for Americans to have a voice in their own political process, that's a major problem, the vice president-elect said in September, citing as an example Google's acquisition of YouTube in 2006. I think there should be an antitrust solution.

A new Trump administration is unlikely to drop antitrust lawsuits against big tech companies, Adam Kovacevich, CEO of Chamber of Progress, a left-leaning tech trade group, said in a memo Wednesday, noting that several of them they had begun under his first mandate. But he will likely try to use these lawsuits as leverage on companies for favorable treatment when it comes to speech and content.

It is unclear whether Khan would serve under Trump. His team declined to comment Wednesday. Bill Kovacic, former chairman of the FTC, said the chances of this happening beyond a few weeks were close to zero.

Joel Khalili, Morgan Meaker and Zeyi Yang contributed reporting.

