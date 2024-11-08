Trump's victory maintains his grip on the Republican Party. This also kicks off succession plans.





Donald Trump's return to the presidency accomplished something no political opponent could have done: set a deadline on his term as leader of the Republican Party.

Well, sort of.

Trump single-handedly remade the Republican Party in his own image, not only becoming its undisputed leader, but also restructuring what the Grand Old Party stood for. After appearing on the scene in 2015, former party heavyweights who did not respect the new MAGA philosophy were either dismissed or became the subject of intense attack lines from Trump and his supporters.

But the fact is that the Constitution prohibits him from running for president again after a second term. And because Trump can't run again, the process of determining who will lead the party has already begun, with a slate of ambitious and enthusiastic Republicans who have been eyeing the opportunity for years and a fight that will be shaped by the now two parties. mandate of president.

A dozen Republican lawmakers, fundraisers and consultants said in interviews that at least in the short term, it doesn't matter whether Trump might run again. He will still cast an unwavering shadow over the party, one that will influence who can rise, who will fall and whether the party resets itself to resemble its pre-Trump state or continues on a path much more focused on new political fascinations like the 'isolationism. cultural struggles steeped in war and an economic policy focused on customs tariffs.

He'll hold on to the party as long as he's still alive, said one longtime Republican member who, like others interviewed, was granted anonymity to speak freely about what might happen next for the party.

Trump will not run again, another said. But that doesn't mean he won't be a major presence. He will enjoy his role as kingmaker and everyone will suck it up.

A longtime Republican operative in the swing state said: The Never Trump Republicans are gone; they are all now Democrats. Republicans who hold their noses will be firmly entrenched in the new Republican Party. And Reagan Democrats and union workers now make up the base of the Republican Party.

With Trump's victory, there is a sense, driven in part by members of the Trump family, that Vice President-elect JD Vance now becomes the natural heir to MAGA and Trump's legacy. It's not something Trump himself talked about in the final weeks of the campaign, but it was the implicit signal sent by the choice of Vance as his running mate, just two days after a would-be assassin assassinated him. was targeted in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance at a town hall meeting in Bedford, Pennsylvania on October 30. Gene J. Puskar / AP

And Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., a big Vance ally, directly defined Vance's role that way.

We will have four more years of Trump, then eight years of JD Vance! Trump Jr. said last week while campaigning for Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

Vance will now sit alongside Trump in the White House for the next four years, giving him the dual opportunity to build or reestablish relationships with the professional political class, while also building on a foreign reputation that the Trump's base loves it.

JD impressed. He got off to a rocky start, but he stabilized, one veteran Republican said. DC's professional class despises him, and yet it's one of his best selling points.

Aside from Vance, a long list of ambitious Republicans believe they will have what it takes to lead the Republican Party in a post-Trump landscape.

A Trump victory means [the 2028] that area will be slower to develop, one longtime Republican operative said. Everyone will be waiting to see how Vance's relationship with Trump goes and how he behaves.

The 2026 midterm elections will be crucial, the person added.

As this slow burn plays out, a field to try to succeed Trump after 12 years at the top of the GOP could include as many as a dozen Republican heavyweights, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, the governor of Georgia. Brian Kemp, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (who was Trump's primary opponent in 2024), Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, among probably a handful more.

It will need to be someone with enough Trump credibility, but also dynamic communicators who understand retail politics and can raise a lot of money, a Republican operative in the swing state said.

There are differing opinions about who that person might be, as a far-too-early vision of what a post-Trump Republican presidential candidate might look like takes shape.

Trump is the most transformative political figure since Ronald Reagan. …I think he has permanently transformed the Republican Party and the national political landscape as a whole, said a Republican lobbyist and fundraiser who has raised money for Trump. Looking to 2028, the top two candidates, of course, would be JD Vance as sitting vice president and Gov. Ron DeSantis as the most successful Republican governor in modern history.

DeSantis, who is term-limited in Florida, was at one point considered a front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination. He has raised record amounts of political money for a governor and pushed policies in Florida that opened new fronts in the culture wars for conservatives, and he competed with, and sometimes beat, Trump in many early-cycle polls.

But DeSantis' shares fell quickly during a primary campaign against Trump, and his campaign and super PACs spent big money only for him to be eliminated after Iowa, the first nomination race in the GOP. That precedent, others said, could be his downfall when he considers a future candidacy.

Why would anyone give him money after 2024? asked a Republican congressman. He spent so much money, made so many promises and completely collapsed. I don't know how seriously I would consider it at this point.

There are also arguments for several candidates who are rising stars in Republican Party politics, even if they are not as well-known among the broader voting base.

Huckabee Sanders has a bona fide in Trump world, is a rock star on the campaign trail, and with a party seeking women and one of the party's best campaigns, she will be in her second term as governor popular, longtime lobbyist for the Republican Party. » and the consultant declared. And she will still only be 46 years old.

This person predicted a far too early Vance-Huckabee Sanders 2028 GOP ticket.

Ramaswamy, an avowed Trump supporter and campaign surrogate, could also get a boost in a scenario in which he replaces Vance as an Ohio senator: If he gets that spot, he'll have a huge platform continues to amplify his message that Trump's base clearly loves, said a former Ramaswamy consultant.

With Trump now having four more years in the White House, it is extremely unlikely that the party will seek to make any significant policy or policy changes. But there are also a handful of potential candidates who have done enough to appeal to the Trump base but are widely seen as more traditional Republicans.

Youngkin, who some Never Trump Republicans viewed earlier in the 2024 election cycle as a long-term hope to move the party beyond Trump, fits that bill. Since then, however, he has become a reliable Trump supporter and was at one point considered a vice presidential candidate.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, also fits that mold.

She ran a bruising primary campaign against Trump, saying she would not kiss the ring after becoming the anti-Trump Republicans' nominee in the primaries. Then she said she would support and vote for Trump, although her support in public speeches has at times been lukewarm.

I know it's loud out there, Haley said last month at a rally near Pittsburgh for the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania. When I tell you to put emotion aside and focus on policy, Dave McCormick can't win if we don't elect Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.

