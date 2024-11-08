China prepares for tensions with Trump over technology, trade and Taiwan





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) The first time China faced Donald Trump at the White House, there was a trade war, a breach of protocol involving the former Taiwanese leader and a president-to-president relationship that turned ugly vinegar.

As President-elect Trump prepares to begin his second term, China is bracing for unpredictability in its relationship with the United States and renewed tensions over trade, technology and Taiwan.

A new tariff war looms

Perhaps the biggest consequence for China if Trump sticks to his campaign promises is his threat to impose across-the-board tariffs of 60% on all Chinese exports to the United States.

Such tariffs would deal a major blow to China's already unstable economy, which suffers from high youth unemployment, a long-running real estate crisis and high public debt. A 60% tariff on Chinese imports could reduce projected economic growth in China by 2.5 percentage points, or about half, according to an analysis released earlier this year by UBS.

During Trump's previous term, the United States imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese goods. This brought Beijing to the negotiating table, and in 2020 the two sides signed a trade deal in which China committed to improving intellectual property rights and purchasing an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. products. A few years later, a research group showed that China had purchased virtually none of the promised goods.

President Joe Biden kept most of those tariffs and added new duties this year on imports including steel, solar cells and electric vehicles.

Like last time, tariffs could serve as a tool to force Beijing back to the negotiating table, said Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University who specializes in international trade.

Given China's weak economic position this time, I think there will be more willingness to talk, he said. So, although the tariffs could have short-term effects on the Chinese economy, the situation could improve once an agreement is reached.

Trump's calls for Chinese President Xi Jinping to help broker a resolution to the Ukraine war could factor into trade talks, something Trump has bragged he could do quickly, without saying how .

Trump had previously sought Xi's help in dealing with North Korea's rogue leader, Kim Jong Un. This dynamic could repeat itself, with Trump weighing his trade grievances against seeking China's support in global crises, according to Wang Huiyao, founder of the Beijing-based think tank Center for China and Globalization.

China is the largest trading partner of Russia and Ukraine, Wang wrote in a recent commentary. These close economic ties give China a unique opportunity to play a greater role in peacemaking efforts.

Ready to go crazy about Taiwan

There is one scenario in which Trump has threatened to impose even higher tariffs, of 150 to 200 percent, on Chinese goods: if China invades Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan as a country, but it is its biggest supporter and largest arms supplier.

Trump angered Beijing in December 2016 by accepting a congratulatory call from then-Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in violation of diplomatic protocol. No US president has spoken directly to a Taiwanese leader since Washington and Beijing established relations in 1979.

Trump's decision caused concern in China-watching circles, but ultimately he stuck to the status quo in Taipei-Beijing relations.

China hopes he will continue to do so, said Zhu Feng, dean of the School of International Relations at Nanjing University.

Will he want to turn towards the independence of Taiwan? It's unlikely, he said.

As for China's repeated threats to annex Taiwan, Trump told the Wall Street Journal last month that he would not need to use military force to prevent a blockade of Taiwan because Xi respects me and he knows that I'm crazy (expletive).

On the campaign trail, Trump sometimes spoke of his personal ties to Xi, which began exuberantly during his first term but soured over disputes over trade and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic .

But Trump also said Taiwan should pay the United States to defend itself against China, likening the relationship to insurance. Taiwan spends about 2.5% of its GDP on defense and has purchased hundreds of millions of dollars worth of U.S. weapons this year.

In a congratulatory message to Trump after his victory, Xi called on the United States and China to manage their differences and get along in a new era, according to Chinese state media. History has shown that both sides win in cooperation and lose in confrontation, Xi said.

Trump has deliberately maintained a sense of uncertainty in his dealings with China, said Da Wei, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Beijing's Tsinghua University.

We are aware of the challenges ahead, he said. As for the opportunities, we do not yet see them clearly.

Token disputes

During his first term, Trump began targeting Chinese technology companies for security reasons, focusing on large companies like telecommunications giant Huawei. Biden continued in this direction by limiting China's access to advanced semiconductors, necessary for the development of strategic industries such as artificial intelligence.

But Trump criticized Biden's CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan bill that provided $53 billion to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Currently, Taiwan produces nearly 90% of the world's supply of the most advanced chips.

The island's largest semiconductor maker, TSMC, has expanded production in Arizona, in part to respond to the CHIPS Act and to prepare to resist any further protectionist policies from the United States, Shihoko Goto said , director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the Wilson Center. .

Trump has promised to scrap the CHIPS Act, even though critics say it would hurt his campaign to reindustrialize the United States. The president-elect also accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip industry decades ago.

Rather than providing a silicon shield, Taiwanese dominance in the chip industry could actually be a source of tension between Taipei and Trump, as Taiwanese successes in the chip sector could be seen as having no impact. were only possible thanks to the use of the United States. of, Goto said.

