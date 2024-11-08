Joko Widodo receives Taspen pension and old-age savings benefits





tirto.id – PT Dana Savings and Insurance for Civil Servants (Persero) (TASPEN) on Wednesday handed over the benefits of the Retirement and Old Age Savings Program (THT) to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the city of Surakarta. (6/11). This rights transfer activity was carried out directly by TASPEN's Operational Director, Ariyandi, in collaboration with TASPEN's Chief Financial Officer, Rena Latsmi Puri, and Bank Mandiri Taspen's Director of Compliance and Control, Resi Lora, in recognition of their service to the country. The amount of benefits from the Old Age Retirement and Savings Program (THT) is regulated by Government Regulation Number 25 of 1981 and Law Number 7 of 1978. TASPEN pays benefits from the 7th Indonesian Presidential Retirement Program starting from 1 November 2024, which will be distributed every month on the same date via the Bank Mandiri TASPEN account. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said: “I express my appreciation for the football collection service provided by TASPEN. The service is fast, thank you TASPEN for its commitment to providing the best service. On this occasion, TASPEN also symbolically presented a TASPEN participant card to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo as a sign of his participation in the TASPEN program. He is entering his retirement period as President for the period 2019-2024, after having served as Head of State for five years, from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2024. The delivery of this card confirms that the President Joko Widodo is now officially among the beneficiaries of the TASPEN retirement program, intended to support the well-being of ASN retirees and state civil servants. Henra, Secretary General of TASPEN, said: “Providing retirement benefits to President Joko Widodo is a form of appreciation for his dedication and leadership while he was head of state. We hope that this pension fund can bring real benefits to Mr. Joko Widodo to live his retirement comfortably and peacefully. TASPEN is committed to ensuring that retirees, especially those who have contributed to the nation, receive the best service that supports their well-being during their retirement period. For your information, all participants in the TASPEN retirement program not only receive monthly retirement benefits, but there are several other benefits, such as 13th pension, vacation allowance (THR), continuous retirement program, pension for widows and orphans and condolence money in the event of death. if the participant dies. As manager of the ASN and State Agents social security program, TASPEN strives to maintain trust by providing reliable and proactive services. PT TASPEN (Persero) always implements Good Corporate Governance based on the principles of transparency, accountability, accountability, independence and fairness, in accordance with the direction of the Minister of Enterprise of State to achieve proper management of state-owned enterprises, as confirmed in Law number 19 of 2003 concerning state-owned enterprises. TASPEN is committed to being trustworthy in the management of ASN participant and retiree funds by increasing productivity and efficiency as a form of accountability to participants and all stakeholders. This commitment is in line with the direction of Minister of State Erick Thohir, who highlighted the importance of state-owned enterprises in encouraging more efficient business productivity, continuing to innovate and being service-oriented.

(THIS INFORMATION) Author: Media Services Team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tirto.id/joko-widodo-terima-manfaat-pensiun-tabungan-hari-tua-taspen-g5wV The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos