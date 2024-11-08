Politics
We must invest in our youth to eliminate knife crime
We have scarred them physically and mentally when their future could be much better. We have withdrawn our investments and now we are reaping the whirlwind. Show them respect and they will more than show respect to the rest of us. The savings in terms of quality of life for all will be much greater than the sum of the costs involved in overhauling our social priorities.
Our trauma surgeons, doctors and nurses should not have to treat preventable injuries. Think about how much better our police could be if they had the capacity available to investigate and bring a more confident calm to our streets instead of being on the front lines of enmity. Think about our mental health services and consider the simple truth that the aspirations of all of us could be changed if we respected our young people more. Think about how our schools could become more of the centers of learning they should be.
Many of us working in the field of youth empowerment are trying to raise the noise level around injustice, but it takes much more than that. What we see is that after so many years, nothing has really been done to stop these violent attacks. Many work tirelessly with young people, improving people's lives and restoring hope, but all the while, lives continue to be lost and attacks continue to increase.
We cannot accept it. We need to “get rid of it”. This is why we supported this poster campaign in London, the original idea of dynamic young minds from the major advertising agency. TBWA/MCRworking with Fighting Knife Crime London to help change the policy that determines our current priorities. And TBWA/MCR finance for free. They set an example for every business in the country, every philanthropist and everyone in a position to help. There are many other businesses that could contribute more to the communities they serve and provide their workforce. Those who do this know that they in turn benefit from it.
Yes, it is difficult and difficult choices must be made. Reductions are rarely the solution, but investment must be, where the stakes are as high as here. Youth centers are part of this but are far from being enough for things to change. We must bring about a change in the hearts, minds and understanding of our communities, our businesses and our political leaders of all stripes. Kindness, renewed hope, and investment in our youth is the best harbinger of peace for the future, and it is something we all hope for wholeheartedly.
A bean counter will count the beans and ignore the seeds. A farmer will first enrich the soil, plant his beans and seeds, tend them and watch them grow. Over time, each will produce many more and feed the hungry souls so long deprived.
Bruce Houlder is the founder of Fighting knife crime in London.
