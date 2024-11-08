Immigrant rights groups ready to challenge President-elect Trump's policiesExBulletin





Immigrant rights organizations across the country are resolute on one thing: They will fight back against any policies from President-elect Donald Trump that target immigrants.

Trump won the electoral college and the popular vote for the first time for a Republican since 2004. He made immigration a major plank of his campaign and pledged to deport the millions of immigrants who are in the country without authorization.

Trump is also expected to target the U.S. refugee resettlement program and has said he would end the birthright of children born in the United States to parents residing illegally in the country.

“We have prepared, we have the legal tools, we have the advocacy tools and, most importantly, we have people,” said Maribel Hernández Rivera, director of policy and government affairs for Border and Immigration at the ACLU.

She called Trump's proposals cruel, adding that we are ready to challenge Trump's policies.

Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, told NPR that the country has survived a Trump administration before, and we think we're preparing to do so again.

Awawdeh envisions a three-pronged approach: protests, local legislation and legal action. Rights groups are also stepping up training on your rights. This time, I feel we are better prepared, that we know what to expect, and that we are ready to fight his racist deportation agenda with our members and allies, he said.

Hernández Rivera and other advocates said that when Trump was first elected in 2016, there was a lot of uncertainty about his immigration plans beyond promises to build that big, beautiful wall along from the southern border of the United States. But because this time, Trump was so public about mass deportations, they were able to start organizing.

Rights groups developed a federal advocacy plan while state chapters of the ACLU worked on a strategy to create a firewall against the Trump administration. She also said the organization was also ready to mobilize its four million members to protect immigrants.

Disappointment with the Democrats

One of the organizations that has been knocking on doors on behalf of Democrats in swing states, including Pennsylvania, is CASA, a national nonprofit that advocates for immigrant rights.

Gustavo Torres, the organization's executive director, told NPR that blue-collar immigrants who belong to CASA today are expressing disappointment with the Democratic Party's immigration strategy and policies and that the campaign Harris failed to articulate or promote clear policies on immigration or borders such as pathways. to citizenship. When the issue came up during the race, Harris criticized Trump for scuttling a bipartisan border bill.

They had been promised immigration reform for the last 25 to 30 years and it never happened, Torres said. He said Democrats failed to deliver on their promise of reform when they controlled the House and Senate during former President Barack Obama's first term.

Torres said many of his members say they feel tokenized by Democrats.

Murad Awawdeh of the New York Immigration Coalition also expressed dissatisfaction with how the White House enacted restrictive immigration measures ahead of the election.

For example, President Biden has banned most asylum applications at the U.S. southern border, a policy almost indistinguishable from that implemented by Trump during his first term.

Trump also created the Migrant Protection Protocols that require migrants seeking asylum in the United States to wait for their court appointment in Mexico. And he implemented Title 42 which expelled migrants at the border for public health reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden kept this program for two years.

The Republican Party really spews its rhetoric, and then the Democratic Party actually puts that rhetoric into politics, Awawdeh said. It's unfortunate, but it wasn't a complete shock.

