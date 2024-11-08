Exclusive: Danish Break Ke Baad director Aslam confirms collaboration with Imran Khan





Danish director Aslam, in an exclusive chat with India Today Digital, spoke about actor Imran Khan, who is a very close friend of his, and confirmed that they are collaborating for something. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is ready for his next project. Titled Khawabon Ka Jhamela, the film starring Sayani Gupta and Prateik Babbar will be released on JioCinema from November 8. Before this, Danish Aslam also spoke about his debut directorial Break Ke Baad receiving immense love after so many years.

During the interview, while talking about romantic comedies, Danish director Aslam mentioned his directorial debut, Break Ke Baad. The 2010 film starred Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead and while it didn't become a box office hit, it started receiving more love in recent years. It was while talking about romantic comedies and reviving the genre that he confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Imran Khan.

“I can't really talk about it right now,” Aslam said of a possible collaboration with Khan. He added: “I'm working with him on something, and there have already been articles about it in the press. Some things are true, some things are not. Unfortunately, it's a project that is still in the works. – in progress So as soon as things are locked in and falling into place, we will be very happy to announce it to the world. But all I can say is that I am working with Imran Khan. on something.

Danish Aslam and Imran Khan share a close bond. The director also noted that it was while talking to Khan that he realized there was an audience who wanted to watch romantic comedies. He shared, “Over the last three years, Imran and I have been contacted by many people, who were teenagers then and are now in their 20s and 30s, and asked, 'Where did this genre go? ? we don't make romantic comedies anymore. Now you have a romantic comedy with social messages, or you have a big action movie, very masculine, on a big canvas being made. has disappeared, and I honestly think there's a huge market for it, there's a niche market and people want this content.

Imran Khan recently made his comeback on social media and fans were delighted. Danish Aslam told us: “Everywhere he went, every podcast he did, he would say to me: 'Everyone is wondering, where have these films gone?' So there is an audience for this film. Not only is he about to make a comeback, but he's very actively coming back. »

He further added, “This film (Khwabon Ka Jhamela) is, for me, in that space, the difference being that the language has been updated. You can't make these kinds of romantic comedies today because The beauty of romantic comedies, as a genre, is that it isn't timeless like an action movie.

Khwabon Ka Jhamela will be released on JioCinema from November 8. It stars Sayani Gupta and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles.

Published by:

Zinia Bandyopadhyay

Published on:

November 8, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/danish-aslam-reunite-imran-khan-after-break-ke-baad-2629971-2024-11-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos