Maharashtra Elections: PM Modi to address Dhule, Nashik today; BJP accelerates its campaign with 9 rallies in 1 week





Maharashtra Elections 2024: As Maharashtra gears up for its crucial National Assembly elections on November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the campaign trail, addressing key public meetings in Dhule and Nashik on Friday.

The rallies are expected to galvanize support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies ahead of vote counting on November 23.

Maharashtra elections: Modi to address public meetings in Dhule and Nashik In a post on social media, Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming rallies. “My family members in Maharashtra have decided to ensure an unprecedented victory for the NDA candidates in the assembly elections,” he wrote. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will seek the blessings of the people by attending public meetings in Dhule tomorrow around noon and then in Nashik at 2 p.m.

Modis rallies are part of a broader strategy to strengthen the BJP's position in Maharashtra, a key battleground state where the party faces stiff competition from opposition parties including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The BJP is seeking to maintain its alliance with the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawars faction of the NCP led by Eknath Shinde, collectively known as the Mahayuti alliance.

Maharashtra elections: BJP strategy meeting in Delhi The campaign for the Maharashtra elections is also being influenced by discussions at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Top leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, held a two-phase meeting on Tuesday to finalize election strategies for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, as well as the bypolls in several states.

Reports indicate that the BJP wants to sharpen its election message and strengthen ties with its allies to ensure a united front.

Maharashtra elections: BJP coalition against MVA The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, is determined to regain power in Maharashtra. The MVA is contesting the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

The 2019 Maharashtra parliamentary elections saw the BJP winning 105 seats, while Shiv Sena got 56 and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP performed even better, securing 122 seats, with Shiv Sena winning 63 and Congress 42. This historical context highlights the issues. for the BJP and the MVA in the upcoming elections.

Maharashtra elections: Key dates The Maharashtra assembly elections, which are to decide the fate of the state's 288 constituencies, are scheduled for November 20 and the counting of votes is set for November 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/elections/maharashtra-elections-pm-modi-to-address-dhule-nashik-meetings-today-bjp-ramps-up-campaign-with-9-rallies-in-1-week-11731032236793.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos