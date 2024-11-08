California Governor Gavin Newsom targets Donald Trump after his election victory





California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a barely concealed warning to President-elect Donald Trump after the Republican's dramatic election victory, pledging to “defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law” in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday, Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election with at least 295 Electoral College votes according to the Associated Press (AP) as of Thursday morning, 25 more than needed for victory. AP also has Trump leading in Arizona and Nevada, two swing states that are still counting their ballots and on track to win the popular vote.

During the campaign, Democrats focused heavily on the damage a second Trump term would do to American democracy and the rule of law, with Harris calling the Republican nominee “unhinged and unstable” and saying that he sought “unchecked power.” Newsom, who did not run against Biden in the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries, has been widely seen as a potential future candidate for his party in the White House.

What did Gavin Newsom say about the election results?

In a post published Wednesday, Newsom began by paying tribute to Harris, saying she “decided to fight to defend our fundamental freedoms and build a country that works for everyone. She stood up for working families, decency and opportunity.

He added: “While this is not the outcome we wanted, our fight for freedom and opportunity endures. »

Newsom then addressed Trump, commenting: “California will look to work with the new president – ​​but make no mistake, we intend to stand with states across our country to defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law.

“Federalism is the cornerstone of our democracy. This is the UNITED STATES of America.”

Newsweek contacted Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Governor Newsom for comment on Thursday, via email and online request form, respectively, outside of normal business hours.

Republicans and President Joe Biden

The California governor's warning follows four years in which Republican governors have often acted as a thorn in President Biden's side.

In particular, the Biden administration has repeatedly clashed with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over migration and transgender rights in education.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and President-elect Donald Trump. In a message addressed to him, Newsom pledged to “defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law” after the Republican leader's victory. California Governor Gavin Newsom and President-elect Donald Trump. In a message addressed to him, Newsom pledged to “defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law” after the Republican leader's victory. Mario Tama/Chip Somodevilla/GETTY

In January 2024, Abbott pledged to install more barbed wire along the Texas-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration, in defiance of a Supreme Court ruling allowing Border Patrol agents to remove them. To justify this, the governor of Texas invoked Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution “which reserves to this State the right of self-defense”.

Abbott added: “This authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal law to the contrary. » A group of 25 Republican governors from across the country issued a joint statement in support of this position.

Trump faces federal and state criminal charges in Georgia specifically related to allegations that he broke the law in attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. The president-elect has strongly denied any wrongdoing and, speaking to Newsweek, constitutional law professor David Driesen said the cases would likely be blocked or dismissed after his victory.

