Jokowi begins receiving money from his retirement and old-age savings from Taspen





7th President Joko Widodo and Iriana Joko Widodo bid farewell upon returning to Solo at Halim Perdana Kusumah Airport, Sunday (10/20/2024). Photo: Iqbal Firdaus/kumparan Taspen ) redemption of program benefits Pension and Old Age Savings (THT) to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ), in Surakarta, Wednesday (6/11). The transfer of rights was granted directly by Taspen's Chief Operating Officer, Ariyandi, in collaboration with Taspen's Chief Financial Officer, Rena Latsmi Puri, and Bank Mandiri Taspen's Director of Compliance and Control, Resi Lora, as of appreciation for Jokowi's service to the country. PT Dana Savings and Insurance for Civil Servants (Persero) () redemption of program benefitsand Old Age Savings (THT) to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (), in Surakarta, Wednesday (6/11). The transfer of rights was granted directly by Taspen's Chief Operating Officer, Ariyandi, in collaboration with Taspen's Chief Financial Officer, Rena Latsmi Puri, and Bank Mandiri Taspen's Director of Compliance and Control, Resi Lora, as of appreciation for Jokowi's service to the country. The amount of retirement and old-age savings program (THT) benefits is regulated by Government Regulation Number 25 of 1981 and Law Number 7 of 1978. Taspen pays retirement program benefits to Jokowi starting November 1 2024, which will be distributed each month. on the same date via the Mandiri Taspen Bank account. I express my appreciation for the football collection service provided by Taspen. “The service is fast, thank you Taspen for its commitment to providing the best service,” Jokowi said in a written statement from Taspen, quoted on Friday (8/11). On this occasion, Taspen also symbolically handed over a Taspen participant card to Jokowi as a sign of his participation in the Taspen program. Taspen Secretary General Henra said the handing over of this card confirmed that Jokowi was now officially among the beneficiaries of the Taspen pension program, designed to support the well-being of ASN retirees and civil servants. State. Providing retirement benefits to President Joko Widodo is a form of appreciation for his dedication and leadership when he was head of state. “We hope that this pension fund can bring real benefits to Mr. Joko Widodo by allowing him to live his retirement comfortably and peacefully,” Henra said. “Taspen is committed to ensuring that retirees, especially those who have contributed to the nation, receive the best service that supports their well-being during their retirement,” he added. Jokowi's retirement money is IDR 30.2 million The basic salary received by Jokowi is IDR 30,240,000, which is 6 times the salary received by the Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly, the Chairman of the People's Representative Council, the Chairman of the Supreme Consultative Council, the Chairman of the 'Supreme Control Agency and the President of the Supreme Court, in the amount of IDR 5,040,000. Meanwhile, based on Presidential Decree No. 68 of 2001, the monthly post allowance that Jokowi receives is IDR 32,500,000. Thus, Jokowi receives at least Rp 62,740,000 in pension per month, not including other attached allowances, household expenses and all healthcare costs for him and his family.

