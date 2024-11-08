IHC orders AC to settle £190m lawsuit against IK and Bushra – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the accountability court to decide the ₹190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi .

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Thursday heard the petition moved by Imran Khan and BushraBibi, and set aside its earlier stay whereby it had restrained the CA from giving its final verdict.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Amjad Parvez and lawyer Usman Riaz Gul appeared in court, while Imran Khan's lawyer Zaheer Abbas read out the charges in the case related to the founder of the PTI.

Justice Aamer asked the petitioners' lawyers why they had filed an acquittal plea on this occasion. Abbas responded that they contacted the court because the Supreme Court had issued its ruling regarding the NAB amendments and the NAB amendments were reinstated after the Supreme Court's decision.

The lawyer also read the NAB amendments regarding the protection afforded to cabinet decisions.

Justice Miangul Hassan noted that the reasons of the accountability courts have not yet been submitted to the court.

Later, the bench ordered the matter to be sent back to the accountability court, asking it to decide on the pleas.

On September 7, the PTI founder had filed a plea seeking acquittal in the 190 million case after the Supreme Court's verdict in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case, in which the court agreed intra-judicial appeals filed against last year's verdict that hit changes to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

The couple is accused of causing a loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer.

After their request for acquittal was rejected by the audit court, the former prime minister and his wife contacted the IHC against the decision of the audit court, requesting acquittal and pleading with the court to stop the proceedings of the trial court until the matter remains pending before the High Court.

Earlier, the accountability court had rejected pleas for acquittal of the PTI founder and his wife in the NCA scandal case.

In his petition before the accountability court, Khan, while relying on the amended NAO, claimed that the case against him was initiated on the basis of a federal cabinet meeting and the law protected the decision taken by the cabinet.

Despite being fully aware that the matter does not fall within the jurisdiction of the NAO, the NAB exceeded its jurisdiction and filed a false and frivolous reference, alleging that the applicant, as Prime Minister of Pakistan, had presided over the cabinet meeting held on December 3, 2019., during which an act of confidentiality was approved, said the petition filed by the PTI founder president.

He said the NAB had accused Khan of misusing his authority to grant the said approval and in return got around 458 kanals of land in Sohawa tehsil of Jhelum district, Rs 285 million in cash and others benefits under the guise of donations for Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

The petition adds that further, it is alleged that the petitioner and his wife, through their associate FarhatShehzadi, received 240 kanals of land from co-accused Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik as compensation for their personal gain.

Thus, the accused/candidate, as a public office holder, is accused of abusing his authority for personal gain for himself and his wife in the form of donations and other benefits, states the petition.

The NAB prosecution argued that the ex-prime minister misled the cabinet to obtain approval. The prosecutor said Khan hid the facts from cabinet members and forced them to approve the confidential act in a sealed envelope. Subsequently, auditor NasirJavedRana rejected the request.

