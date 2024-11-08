What Donald Trump's victory could mean for vaccines





President-elect Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris means that American health policy may soon be shaped, at least in part, by one of the country's most notorious vaccine skeptics: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At this point, no one knows exactly what Trump's second term will mean for vaccine policy or health policy more broadly. But Kennedy, infamous for peddling debunked views on vaccines and science, is poised to play a major role in defining Trump's health care legacy. I'll let it run wild on health. I'm going to let him run wild with the food. I'm going to let him go wild on the drugs, Trump said of Kennedy at an October campaign rally in New York.

Although it is unclear whether Kennedy would take an official role within the Trump administration, he is reportedly involved in discussions about who should lead federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) of the United States and the United States Food and Drug Administration. FDA). Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who during the pandemic discouraged healthy children from getting COVID-19 vaccines, is reportedly considering running the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, further stoking more fears about an anti-vaccine agenda under Trump.

I see an America whose health will suffer greatly over the next four years, says Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University's ONeill Institute for National and Global Health Law. And I see an American whose trust in science and public health will be seriously shaken over the next four years.

The first Trump administration oversaw Operation Warp Speed, the intergovernmental effort that led to the historically rapid creation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. But Kennedy's influence has some experts worried that, the second time around, the Trump administration could try to discourage people from getting vaccinated, or even restrict access. Kennedy said he was not against vaccination, but he has for years spread misinformation about vaccinations, questioning their well-proven safety and effectiveness and promoting the debunked claim that they are linked to autism.

Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump's transition team, told CNN in October that Kennedy wanted additional data on vaccines, despite the fact that much information about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines is already widely available. He says: If you give me the data, all I want is the data and I'm going to take it and show that it's not safe. And then if you remove product liability, companies will pull these vaccines off the market. So that's his view, Lutnick told CNN.

Kennedy, however, said in post-election interviews that he and the Trump administration were not considering removing vaccines from the market, despite widespread speculation to that effect. I'm not going to take vaccines away from anyone. I have never been anti-vaccine. If vaccines work for someone, I'm not going to take them away, he told NBC on November 6. [a] choice, and this choice must be informed by the best information. (In the same interview, Kennedy questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, which were said to have saved millions of lives.)

Even though the Trump administration has attacked access to vaccines, it's unclear what it might actually do, Gostin says. The federal government participates in some aspects of vaccine distribution, including funding the Vaccines for Children program, which provides free vaccines to children whose parents could not otherwise afford them. But ultimately, states make their own policies regarding immunizations, including which vaccines are required for children entering school. At least by current governance standards, the president would have no power to force states to do anything, Gostin says.

That's not to say that anti-vaccine sentiment in the White House would have no effect, says Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who served on the committees CDC and FDA Vaccine Advisory Committees. One goal of Project 2025, a conservative policy plan that Trump tried to distance himself from during his campaign but which many political experts view as a plan for his second term, is to restructure the CDC so that it can no longer provide vaccination recommendations. Many states rely on CDC guidance to create their local mandates, Offit says, and the agency's recommendations also inform insurance coverage.

If states relax vaccine requirements or if citizens, emboldened by a vaccine-hesitant White House, seek exemptions from those requirements, an already growing trend: the United States could witness to a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, chickenpox and mumps. Viruses don't recognize status lines, Offit explains. We do not see ourselves as part of a whole. But we are, especially when it comes to contagious diseases.

What will happen inside the FDA, which approves vaccines and drugs, is another question mark. The Trump administration could appoint an FDA commissioner who, if confirmed by the Senate, could theoretically attempt to revoke vaccine approvals. But, Gostin said, such a decision would likely be challenged in court. If the FDA had a decades-long history of approving a vaccine and suddenly withdrew that approval, the courts would require scientific justification, he says.

Even with a conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court, Gostin says he's confident the judiciary won't overlook decades of solid data on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that anti-abortion activists seeking to overturn the FDA's long-standing approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used to perform a medical abortion, had no legal basis for do it. Their decision demonstrates a willingness to respect the FDA's scientific review process, as a ruling in favor of anti-abortion groups could have set a precedent that would have made it easier for other groups to challenge agency decisions.

It is too early to tell what legal or legislative upheavals a second Trump term will bring. But Gostin says he is confident that the legal safeguards will hold, even if they cannot completely stop the influence of anti-vaccine sentiment.

The best thing affected people can do now, says Gostin, is to keep you and your children up to date on all their vaccinations. Be very active in your local school boards and fight for vaccination and public health.

