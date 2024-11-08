“US and China stand to gain from cooperation”: Xi Jinping congratulates Trump – Mothership.SG





“> News He also stressed the importance of a “stable, healthy and lasting” China-US relationship. November 7, 2024, 8:19 p.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory. According to a press release On November 7, China's Foreign Ministry said Xi sent Trump a congratulatory message and stressed the importance of a “stable, healthy and lasting” China-US relationship. “Both countries have everything to gain from cooperation,” says Xi In his congratulatory message, Xi stressed that “the two countries have everything to gain from cooperation and everything to lose from confrontation,” referring to their history. He added that a China-US relationship characterized by “stable, healthy and sustainable development” serves the common interests of the two countries. Xi said such a relationship would also meet the expectations of the international community. He also expressed hope that the two countries would strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation on the basis of “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.” He added that the United States and China should “find the right way to get along” for the benefit of all countries. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also sent a congratulatory message to his American counterpart, Vice President-elect JD Vance, on his election victory. “Willing to cooperate for the benefit of both countries”: China on US customs tariffs Regarding potential tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese imports, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced at a press conference that the country was ready to “expand cooperation” to benefit both countries. country. Reuters reported that the ministry also said it was ready to work with the United States to strengthen economic and trade ties. Trump said he would implement “rigid tariffs.” During his previous term, he imposed tariffs of 30 to 50 percent on almost all Chinese imports, worth US$550 billion (S$735 billion). This resulted in higher costs for American businesses and higher prices for the American consumer. Top photo via Trump White House Archived/Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mothership.sg/2024/11/xi-jinping-congratulates-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos